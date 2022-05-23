The moment when Paulina Rubio stops a show and accuses a security guard of touching her

Mexican singer Paulina Rubio stopped her presentation in Phoenix, Arizona, to accuse a security guard of having touched her and pointed to the alleged aggressor (EFE)

The “Perrísimas” tour starring Pauline Rubio Y Alejandra Guzman He gave something to talk about again in the last hours, after “The Golden Girl” abruptly stopped one of his concerts in Phoenix, Arizona, to accuse, in front of the public, a security guard who were at the scene of having inappropriately touched her.

The situation arose this weekend when Rubio, at one point during the night, decided to go on stage to sing the song “Nena” with his audience, which he did as a duet with Miguel Bosé; however, and among all the chaos that was formed, the singer interrupted the music to denounce the alleged aggression of which he had been the victim by a guard.

“Stop the music, stop the music”he said in English, then addressed the man directly, who was on one side of the stage. “Sir, you touched me. You touched me and that’s wrong because it’s security. What a pity for you. He touched me and he is a security guard. He is not my boyfriend “you can hear her say as she stops her presentation.

The unusual event was recorded by the public with their mobiles. The videos were published on different social networks. The booing of the attendees was heard and after a few moments Rubio continued with his presentation.

So far it is not known if the Mexican interpreter of “Not a single word” or someone from her work team has taken legal action against the accused guard.

Since it was announced that Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio would share the stage, the controversy was present, since the rivalry that both have had for several years is a well-known topic in the entertainment world. even several of their fans wondered if they would be able to leave everything behind and work together.

At first it was believed that things would not end well, because during the start of the tour several videos showed the little chemistry that existed between them, to the extent that they ignored each other on stage; something that has been changing with the passing of the presentations.

The artists promised that on the “Perrísimas” tour, which will take them to more than 20 cities in the United States, they will leave behind their egos and historical rivalry and transform them into the energy that has characterized their careers. “We detonate as soon as we see each other, we have a lot of strength and we understand each other”, Paulina Rubio said at the US tour presentation at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood in February. Because, as she assured the so-called “Golden Girl”, they are already a certain age, Paulina is 50 years old and Alejandra Guzmán, 54, and they are already “big” not to realize that “The ego is the opponent.”

The two stars have starred in loud confrontations that even became music in “Mío” and “Hey Güera”, songs resulting from the love triangle between the two Mexicans and fellow musician and actor Erik Rubin, who was Guzmán’s partner and had an affair. with Pauline. But the so-called Golden Girl assured that all that was left behind.

