The Monetary Fund cuts global growth estimates (and also for Italy). They weigh Omicron and inflation longer than expected

The International Monetary Fund cuts the growth estimates of the world economy for 2022. After + 5.9% in 2021, GDP is expected to grow this year by 4.4%, or 0.5 percentage points less than the October forecasts . For Italy the estimate drops to +3.8%, 0.4 points less than assumed in October. In 2023, growth is estimated at 3.8%, up by 0.2 points (+ 2.2%, up by 0.6 points for Italy). “The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker than expected position,” the Fund said, noting that the downward revision for this year is linked to the cut in estimates for the two largest economies in the world, the United States and the China. To weigh on the world economy are the resurgence of Covid but also high inflation. Which is intertwined with geopolitical tensions: a conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to pick up i energy prices for many countries and therefore could keep inflation high, as explained by the number two of the IMF Gopinath excursion.

To weigh are the diffusion of the variant Omicron, following which “the countries have re-imposed the restrictions to mobility “, and” the increase in prices and interruptions in the supply of energy “which have led to” ahigher and wider inflation than expected, particularly in the United States and many emerging markets and developing economies ”. In parallel “the continuum downsizing of the Chinese real estate sector and even a slower-than-expected recovery in private consumption has limited growth prospects ”. China is expected to grow by 4.8% this year, or 0.8 percentage points lower than the October estimates. The growth of 2023 was also revised down by 0.1 points to + 5.2%. L’India instead it continues its run, with the IMF expecting growth of 9% this year and 7.1% the next, up by 0.5 points in both cases. Limited estimates of the Russia: GDP is forecast at + 2.8% in 2022 (-0.1) and at + 2.1% in 2023 (+0.1). The Brazil it is expected to grow by 0.3% this year (-1.2 points) and by 1.6% in 2023 (-0.4).

In Europe “locomotive Spain” – After a 2021 of anemic growth in Germany (+ 2.7%) and brilliant in France (+ 6.7%), this year trends should reverse with a German economy growing by 3.8%, more than 3 , 5% estimated for the French one. In both cases these are lower values ​​than the October estimates: for Germany the reduction is 0.8 points while the growth of France is scissor-cut by 0.4 points. Best of all in the Eurozone the Spain (collapsed by 11% in 2020) with an estimated growth in 2022 at +5.8 and + 3.8% next year (with an adjustment of -0.6 and +1.2 points respectively). Overall, the Euro area should record a 3.9% increase in GDP this year (-0.4 compared to October estimates) and 2.5% next year (+0.5).

For the US scissor of 1.2 points – For the United States, the scissoring is heavier: in 2022, GDP is expected to grow by 4%, 1.2 percentage points less than in October. In 2023, growth is estimated at 2.6%. To weigh on the forecasts for the USA this year is the removal of the Build Back Better Fund by Biden, il withdrawal of monetary stimulus measures and supply chain bottlenecks. The Fed “with rising inflation and still strong repressed demand” will have to tighten its policies even “if it is not yet clear how much and how fast”. There is no shortage of “risks” linked, for example, to higher-than-expected inflation (if “supply interruptions and wage pressures” were to remain) and communicating the changes could provoke strong market reactions. Not only that: “market reactions to changes (actual or perceived) in Federal Reserve policies will govern the way in which less accommodative policy in the United States extends to other countries” and “any communication error or misunderstanding of these changes could trigger a flight “towards less risky assets” by increasing spreads.

Public accounts under pressure – “The public finances will be under pressure in the coming months and years” with the public debt which hit record highs at a time when tax revenues fell. And higher interest rates will make debt more expensive. Hence the invitation of the Fund to the States to proceed with “profound structural reforms “, including those for a labor market shaped by the pandemic. Washington experts also note that “theclimate emergency in progress requires urgent international action “.