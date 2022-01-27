The Monetary Fund joins the Bitcoin enemy list

The International Monetary Fund has urged the El Salvador government to withdraw legal currency status because it involves great risks. But it is not the only institution to reject the spread of cryptocurrencies

After collapsing last week to its lowest level in eight months, Bitcoin continues to lose value following a timid rally. The virtual currency, along with other cryptocurrencies, loses 3.31% to $ 36,545, and sees its market cap slide to $ 691 billion.

It certainly does not help the harsh criticism of the International Monetary Fund against the only country that has adopted Bitcoin as legal currency: El Salvador. The organization urged the government to Nayib Bukele to withdraw the authorization, warning of the “significant risks associated with its use for financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection”.

On September 7, 2021, Bitcoin was recognized as legal tender in El Salvador at par with the US dollar, which replaced the Salvadoran national currency 20 years ago. The population did not appreciate the adoption of Bitcoin as a second fiat currency and strongly protested against the government and its economic measures.

The IMF’s recommendation is based on a consultation with a group of economists “to assess economic and financial developments, and discuss the country’s policies with government and central bank officials.” Experts have identified “dire consequences” for the Central American country’s economy, including highly unstable prices and assets used for money laundering and terrorist financing. And this could compromise the aid allocated by the IMF for the recovery of El Salvador’s economy.

Another international institution that does not trust the use that could be made of cryptocurrencies is the European Central Bank (ECB). The president Christine Lagarde asked for a global regulation of Bitcoin since it is a highly speculative element, capable of putting financial stability at risk: “For those who believe that Bitcoin can turn into a currency […] I’m really sorry. But it is a highly speculative tool that has led to some fun businesses and some money laundering activities to be condemned […] Regularization must be agreed and applied worldwide, because if there is one backdoor will be used “.

China and Turkey have also outlawed cryptocurrency operations. And in Russia the president Vladimir Putin would support a proposal to tax and regulate its extraction, according to the agency Bloomberg. The new law would allow mining to be confined to regions with surplus electricity, such as Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Karelia.

For Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s Department of Money Markets and Capital, the approval of regulation of digital currencies is urgently needed, as they have the ability to have an impact on the real economy that depends on markets.