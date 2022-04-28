The money Elon Musk makes every second and how he made his fortune

Elon Musk just became the owner of Twitter, at 50 years old, he has been able to forge an immense fortune. Billions of dollars are in his current account, which continues to grow. This man born in South Africa, the son of an emerald mining engineer, fled his country to avoid compulsory military service. He came to Canada where he worked on a farm before heading off to college, rejecting Stanford, one of the top educational centers in the United States, and creating several successful companies.

How much money does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk’s fortune amounts to 273,600 million dollars. A figure that is hard to believe, but it is a reality. With every second that passes Elon is getting richer and richer, increasing his fortune by hundreds of billions, despite having been the buyer of a social network for an astronomical price.

How much money has Elon Musk paid for Twitter?

The 46,000 million dollars that the operation has cost It is one more part of Musk’s business career. Throughout these decades in which he has created and sold companies, he has invested and more than recovered all or almost all of his investments. Elon has grown his businesses from Silicon Valley, the place where visionaries make millions, dreaming big.

What has Elon Musk studied?

Elon Musk had no money to go to college, had escaped the control of his parents to go to Canada and naturalize himself thanks to the fact that his mother was from that country. He got a scholarship to study at the University of Pennsylvania. There he graduated in Physics and Economics, decided to specialize in technology, considering that this area of ​​knowledge was not sufficiently advanced. She turned down a graduate degree from Stanford, she only showed up for two days.

Elon Musk’s cryptocurrency

Elon Buys Twitter is a Cryptocurrency that has skyrocketed these days, the purchase of the social network has triggered a wave of reactions in the virtual universe. It has been possible to generate a cryptocurrency capable of raising its value in record time, once again demonstrating the good eye of this businessman.

All of Elon Musk’s companies

The great company of Elon Musk PayPal It was the one that catapulted him to fame, with more than 180 million profit. His idea of ​​virtual money has been one of the many that he has put into practice. This dreamer is able to anticipate the future with his ideas. In 1999 he founded Zip2, a kind of online business directory that would buy the giant Compaq, it was one of his first successes. He earned 22 million dollars.

Spacex founded it in 2002 with the idea of ​​reaching Mars. She was later followed by Tesla who in his day nearly bankrupted him. Both are now a large part of his assets. The revolution comes from the hand of a Munsk who rarely makes mistakes, takes risks and has so far earned an enormous fortune. In 2008 he got an agreement with NASA for 1,600 million and since 2012 Tesla is the best-selling electric car.