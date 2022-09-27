the monogram of Charles III resembles his brand image – La Nouvelle Tribune

When the queen dies Elizabeth IIthe one who was then called Prince Charles acceded to the throne. He is now called the King Charles III. His monogram was unveiled yesterday Monday and the least we can say is that he caused a sensation on the networks. Especially because of its surprising resemblance to the own branding of Cristiano Ronaldothe star of Manchester United. This logo was created with the initials of the player and his jersey number. The CR7 mark is used for a multitude of mentions, including underwear, perfumes and leather shoes.

Composed of the initials of his name Charles and the title Rex

The monarch’s monogram, released yesterday by Buckingham Palace, is made up of the initials of his name Charles and the title Rex – a Latin word meaning king – as well as the Roman numeral III and a representation of the Tudor crown in reference to his grandfather George VI. The monogram is the personal property of the King and was chosen by him personally from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms. Apart from the logo of Cristiano Ronaldothe monogram of King Charles III has also been compared to the coat of arms of Real Madrid, a club which counted in its workforce, the Portuguese, for 9 years.

Also compared to the logo of Colorado Rockies

Similarities have also been found with the logo of the baseball team of Colorado Rockiesas well as an old badge from the Rangers F.C.. The monogram is certainly best known for appearing on items such as letterboxes and state signage, but is also used by government departments and by the royal household to frank mail. The first letters to be franked with the new Charles III monogram are sorted by Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace in London.