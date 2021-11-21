The monster of the crypt on DVD

Horror made in Italy of the cinematic summer 2021, arrives on DVD under the CG Entertainment brand (www.cgentertainment.it) The monster of the crypt, directed by Daniele Misischia. A second feature produced by Manetti Bros as it happened with the director’s debut: the successful zombie movie The end? Hell out, of 2017. The Manetti Bros who, together with the Misischia itself and ad Alessandro Pondi, Paolo Logli And Cristiano Ciccotti, they also take care of the script.

Which, after a prologue with the dead, immediately plunges into the 1988 Bobbio, where the adolescent Tobia De Angelis delights in shooting horror short films.

As well as reading his favorite comic; in which one day he notices a disturbing aspect. Analogies between the story told in the pages and some atrocious death events that are taking place in the place. So much so that he decided to track down the designer, played by Lillo Petrolo, clearly remembering what the protagonist of Vampire Slayer . As there was talk of a young man who, suspicious of his neighbor, was addressing the actor of a TV show about bloodsuckers.

Because, ultimately, it is clearly the nostalgia effect sought by The monster of the crypt to the sound of quotes and tributes. A nostalgia effect designed to evoke the atmosphere of that magnificent decade that was the Eighties. Among the infinity of posters posted on the walls of the rooms (we only mention Bad taste – Out of my mind And Moonwalker) to Boys from Sabrina Salerno on the radio. Not to mention the father Malachi (the Misischia himself) whose name comes from that of one of the evil boys of the Kinghiano Blood red grain. Or of the proto-The Goonies in which De Angelis and his friends embark, that is Amanda Campana, Nicola Branchini and Eleonora De Luca.

An adventure whose epilogue, moreover, cannot help but suggest references to It. As they are not absent even references to Shining.

From the dog called Wendy to the image of Giovanni Calcagno who emulates Jack Nicholson by menacingly sticking his head through a hole in the door. Until the entry on the scene of the creature with a 1970s science fiction flavor suggested by the title, created by the master Sergio Ankle boots. Waiting for attraction de The monster of the crypt, not without bloody details and head deflagrations. Accompanied in the extra section by about eleven minutes backstage and almost four of deleted scenes.