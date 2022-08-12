News

The “monstrous” forest fire that is devastating the southwest of France

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 153 2 minutes read

A fire truck battles a forest fire in the Gironde department in southwestern France. Photo: August 9, 2022

image source, EPA

Caption,

The forest fire has been raging in the Gironde department for two days.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a “monstrous” forest fire in southwestern France that has already destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares of forest, authorities said.

The fire near the city of Bordeaux destroyed several houses and forced 10,000 residents to flee.

“He’s an ogre, he’s a monster”the president of the French firefighters federation, Grégory Allione, told local radio RTL.

The strong winds and the high temperatures are hindering the firefighting operation.

