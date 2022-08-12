The “monstrous” forest fire that is devastating the southwest of France

7 hours

image source, EPA Caption, The forest fire has been raging in the Gironde department for two days.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a “monstrous” forest fire in southwestern France that has already destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares of forest, authorities said.

The fire near the city of Bordeaux destroyed several houses and forced 10,000 residents to flee.

“He’s an ogre, he’s a monster”the president of the French firefighters federation, Grégory Allione, told local radio RTL.

The strong winds and the high temperatures are hindering the firefighting operation.

President Emmanuel Macron said that Austria, Germany, Greece, Poland and Romania have sent or will send aid to fight the fire. “European solidarity is on the march!” he tweeted.

France and other European countries have seen a wave of deadly wildfires this summer, triggered by record temperatures and droughts across the continent.

Some 1,700 deaths occurred in Portugal and Spain due to heat, the World Health Organization warned.

image source, European Drought Observatory Caption, This map shows how dry the land is in Europe and nearby areas at the end of July.

Out of control

The huge forest fire affecting southwestern France has been burning for two days near the commune of Landiras, some 30 kilometers southeast of Bordeaux (Gironde department).

Firefighters from other regions of France had to travel to the area urgently to support the ongoing operation.

They are joined by specialized planes that have been dropping water and flame retardant.

image source, Reuters Caption, Several firefighting planes take part in the massive operation to put out the fire in the Gironde department.

But despite all efforts, the fire was still out of control this Thursday, local officials said.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen a fire like this,” firefighter Jérôme Jean told news channel BFMTV.

Before being evacuated, some of the residents had to take shelter on the roofs of their houses as the flames quickly approached, local media reported.

Belin-Béliet is now a ghost town as its 2,000 inhabitants had to flee on Wednesday, according to BFMTV.

In nearby Hostens commune, Allisson Fayol and her father, unlike many of their neighbors, decided to stay home for now.

“There is still a lot of smoke, but for now it is not coming through here,” Fayol told Reuters.

image source, AFP Caption, Some areas of the region now resemble a war zone.

Temperatures were expected to reach 39°C on Thursday.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin traveled to the affected area to see the extent of the damage.

Climate change increases the risk that hot, dry weather will spark wildfires.

Global temperatures have risen 1.2°C since the industrial age began and will continue to rise unless governments around the world drastically cut emissions.