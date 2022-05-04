NewsUS

The Montes Bobadilla clan, the “dangerous” family of Honduran drug traffickers for which the US offers US$15 million

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

reward

image source, Department of State

The United States has put a price on one of the most powerful families in Honduras.

The State Department announced on Monday a reward of up to US$15 million (5 million each) for information leading to the capture of Herlinda Bobadilla and his sons Tito and Juan Carlos Montes, accused of being leaders of a powerful drug trafficking group that bears their surnames.

The Montes Bobadilla posterone of the largest in Honduras, was created in the 1990s and is credited with controlling an important area in the Honduran Caribbean and trafficking from there to Central America, Mexico and the United States.

“It is a family organization that operates in the Department of Colón, Honduras, located on the northeast coast (…). The coastal operations base allows the group to receive air and sea shipments of cocaine from Colombia and/or other South American countries of origin , which are ultimately destined for the United States,” court documents indicate.

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Troops Deployed to the Border in the Face of Kidnapping of Diplomat in Haiti

4 mins ago

Jury finds Shirley Vera Barreto guilty for the murder of her husband in Moca

15 mins ago

They ask for 10 years in prison for defendants in the Super Tucano case

26 mins ago

The European Union announces new sanctions against Russia, including a plan to wean itself off its oil

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button