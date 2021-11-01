The monthly records of Bitcoin and Ethereum

Monthly records for Bitcoin

Sunday, despite the closing in red, BTC closed its highest candle in the history of the asset on a monthly scale – this achievement coincided with the 13th anniversary [31 ottobre 2009] of the release of the Bitcoin whitepaper.

The BTC / USD USD chart below published by MarcPMarkets shows that a higher low was made at the $ 57k level on the recent pullback below the $ 60k level and that the BTC price may already be close to another quick close for a consolidation effort around the $ 60k level.

This chart also shows that Bitcoin’s price has been stuck within a fairly tight range of $ 57k- $ 64k over the past week.

The Fear and Greed Index it is marking a level of 74 in terms of Greed (greed) and is equal to the level on Sunday.

BTC’s price range over the past 24 hours is $ 60,306- $ 62,597 and the 7-day range is $ 58,501- $ 63,917. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 13,401- $ 67,276.

The price of Bitcoin on this date last year was $ 13,720, while the average price of Bitcoin over the past 30 days is $ 57,580.

Bitcoin [-0.82%] closed Tuesday’s daily / weekly / monthly candle with a value of 61,330 dollars and in red figures for the second consecutive day.

Ethereum analysis

October ended and the Ethereum Bulls not only pushed the price of ETH above the $ 4k level for the first time in history during the bullish rally in October, but they also managed to close the monthly period at its all-time high.

The ETH / USD 1W chart below published by wali4 shows that Ethereum could be in the middle of an Elliot Wave pattern which would bring ETH to $ 15k- $ 20k.

If the chart is correct, Ethereum would currently lie between the ‘B’ wave and the ‘C’ wave. The conclusion of the ‘C’ wave corresponds to an ETH price of $ 7.5k- $ 8k.

Of course, the ETH Bears could negate this trend by breaking the market equilibrium [demande line] at $ 3.5k and closing below this level in significant time.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,196- $ 4,397 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,944- $ 4,467. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 380.83- $ 4,467.57.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 394.94, while the average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,815.79.

Ether [-0,79%] closed the daily / weekly / monthly candle on Tuesday a $ 4,287 and in red for the second consecutive close of the daily candle.

MANA price analysis

The price of MANA experienced a bullish breakout over the weekend which sent the price over 150% on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the price pulled back quite steeply and hit -19.79% after finishing Saturday’s candle at + 157%.

So what does the MANA / USD 30M chart tell us about price action in the short term? And where could the price of MANA go?

The MANA / USD 30 chart below from Joels Account speculates that MANA may have found some support at the $ 2.55 level and may be about to crush the shorts before breaking to the upside again.

If the Bears of Decentraland want to regain some momentum and stifle another big escape move by the Bulls, they will need to send the price below $ 2.55 to get started on the 30-minute time scale.

MANA’s 24-hour price range is $ 2.6- $ 4.11 and its 7-day price range is $ .751- $ 4.11. Decentraland’s 52-week price range is $ .06- $ 4.11.

The price of MANA on this date in 2020 was $ .065, while the average price of MANA over the last 30 days is $ .0959.

MANA [-19.79%] closed its daily / weekly / monthly candle of value of $ 2.89 Sunday.