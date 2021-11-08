the mood of the riders in the paddock

The MotoGP riders comment on Darryn Binder’s maneuver in the Moto3 race finale. The opinions of Valentino Rossi, Pecco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargarò and others.

Algarve Grand Prix to forget for Aleix Espargarò who complained of a lack of grip since Friday free practice. The last part of the MotoGP season did not give great emotions to the Noale manufacturer which, after the podium at Silverstone, expected a very different final. The Catalan is a driver who is always very sensitive to safety. He could not remain indifferent to what happened in Moto3, with Darryn Binder who landed Dennis Foggia on the last lap. Just a few days ago the Aprilia rider had expressed some doubts about the South African’s jump in MotoGP. “What Darryn Binder did has no name, I don’t know what to say, it’s incredible. There are aggressive riders who have changed like Fenati or Zarco… We are waiting for the Race Direction to act“.

The comments of Rins and Bagnaia

It is time to review the regulations to land in MotoGP. “It should be harder to get there. Every year there is more equality of motion and we are closer. The category must be protected, I don’t decide the rules, but we need clear ideas on what to do“. Of different opinion Alex Rins which sets the example of Jack Miller who passed from Moto3 to the premier class without passing through the middle class. “I saw the action, Binder went a little further. It depends on how you look at it, Miller made the same jump, now he’s winning and he’s getting on the podium. I don’t know what the best decision is“.

Pecco Bagnaia, from today MotoGP vice-champion, is critical of the Petronas Sprinta team rider. “I think we need a very good licensing system like in motorsport. If you win you can take the next step. Managers need to think about it. What happened today is not normal. Unfortunately we have already seen many of these incidents on his part. I hate to say something like that about another rider, but next year he will race against us. MotoGP is much faster than Moto3. I can only hope that nothing happens“.

The opinion of Mir, Rossi and Miller

On the same frequency the opinion of Joan Mir. “It is not the first time that this pilot stands out with such a maneuver. The most important thing is that such actions are punished. I’m not just talking about the race in question. A ban on one or more races would be appropriate. Fortunately, nothing bad happened today, but it could have happened“. The license idea is being advanced on several fronts, not by the veteran Valentino Rossi. “When a world championship is decided like this, it is always difficult. It wasn’t fair for Foggia. But I don’t know if a great licensing system makes sense. There are riders like Binder who are very, very aggressive. But not all of them are like that. I think we need to judge the different drivers instead of introducing a very good licensing system“.

Jack Miller, who has never competed in Moto2, is more sympathetic to Darryn Binder. “It was a weird action and maybe Darryn should have his eyes checked, but something like this can happen. I’m not worried about Darryn. Valentino Rossi also made mistakes like that… We all make mistakes under pressure“.

What a fairy tale Marco Simoncelli! “58” illustrated story also for sale on Amazon Books



