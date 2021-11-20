The moons of Uranus could hide oceans

The two largest moons of Uranus, Titania and Oberon, could hide oceans under the frozen surface, whose temperatures hover around -200 ° C. This is what supports a brand new research that will be published in the scientific journal Icarus, signed by Carver Bierson of the University of Arizona e Francis Nimmo, of the University of California.









Titania and Oberon

The moons of Uranus are among the few natural satellites of the planets of the Solar System that do not have names of classical origin: all 27 have names of characters from the works of Shakespeare and Pope, an 18th-century English poet.

Titania and Oberon are two characters from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, and were discovered in 1787 by William Herschel. Both face Uranus the same face, exactly as the Moon does with the Earth, and their orbit is so extensive that at the poles “One day” lasts 42 years.

They are the moons that orbit farthest from the “frozen giant”, and they are also the largest: they are both composed of rock and ice and present, albeit to varying degrees, traces of impacts and endogenous processes such as craters and large faults. These characteristics make them particularly different from the smaller moons of Uranus: for them the presence of underground oceans had already been hypothesized, but as for the more distant moons this possibility had been excluded. On these, much of the heat capable of melting the primordial ice and allowing the presence of underground water is due to the so-called tidal warming, which can result in intense geological activity.

Titania and Oberon, however, are too large and too far away for the gravitational pull exerted by Uranus to be sufficient to melt the ice.

Water hidden under the ice

Although previous research indicated the presence of liquid water on the largest moons of Uranus as unlikely, the two researchers decided to investigate the matter further.

Titania and Oberon may still have gods oceans hidden beneath the frozen surface: the water could be kept in a liquid state by the heat generated by the decay of radioactive elements present in their nuclei.

Much depends on the porosity ice shields that protect the inside of the two satellites. According to the researchers, in fact, a less porous crust would conduct heat better, dispersing it into space.

If the porosity of Titania’s ice crust were for example 12%, then the heat generated by the radioactive decay could be sufficient to keep it in a liquid state an ocean even a kilometer deep, which may still be there under the satellite’s surface.

The same calculations can be applied to Oberon, due to the many characteristics that the two great moons have in common, and they do not seem far from likely: the same moon of the Earth shows a porosity of about 12% for several kilometers.

Future missions to Uranus will therefore also be dedicated to the search for liquid water on the many satellites of the frozen giant, none excluded.