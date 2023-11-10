The more attacks a person with migraine has, the greater their disability.

Chronic migraine causes more disability than episodic migraine. Migraine is a very prevalent, trivial disease, which is not adequately diagnosed and treated. This is a public health problem.
Migraine is the third most prevalent disease. One person in every four households suffers from migraine. Carmen González Oria, coordinator of the Andalusian Headache Plan and head of the Neurology Section at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, said at the I Lundbeck Seminar…
Dr. Jose Obeso receives the Alexander von Humboldt-Jesse Mutis Research Award
It is one of the most prestigious honors given in Europe in the field of science.
Neurology seeks to support the entire population by promoting healthy aging
15% of the world's population, as well as 1 billion people, suffer from some form of disability and approximately half of this disability is caused by neurological diseases. Keeping the brain healthy involves not only preventing the occurrence of diseases, but also setting yourself up for increased well-being, quality of life, and healthy aging.
“The main driving force of neurology has been stroke”
Stroke, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's are three diseases for which the main risk factor is clearly age. The older you are, the more likely you are to suffer from them. Neurology, the specialty that deals with these three diseases, has grown in recent years, and it has to respond to the large number of affected patients.
A moment of “instability” in neurology due to the latest advances
At A Pie de Consulta we visit doctors' workplaces to learn more about their daily lives. We spoke to them to know how they do their work, what are their concerns and demands in current times.
“Neurology and Women”, Help for women suffering from neurological diseases
More than half of women will develop neurological disease during their lifetime.
The incidence of meningitis has increased by 10% in the last year
Meningitis is the leading cause of death from infection in children and adolescents.