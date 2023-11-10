The more attacks a person with migraine has, the greater their disability.

Dr. Jose Obeso receives the Alexander von Humboldt-Jesse Mutis Research Award





It is one of the most prestigious honors given in Europe in the field of science.

Neurology seeks to support the entire population by promoting healthy aging





15% of the world's population, as well as 1 billion people, suffer from some form of disability and approximately half of this disability is caused by neurological diseases. Keeping the brain healthy involves not only preventing the occurrence of diseases, but also setting yourself up for increased well-being, quality of life, and healthy aging.

“The main driving force of neurology has been stroke”





Stroke, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's are three diseases for which the main risk factor is clearly age. The older you are, the more likely you are to suffer from them. Neurology, the specialty that deals with these three diseases, has grown in recent years, and it has to respond to the large number of affected patients.

A moment of “instability” in neurology due to the latest advances





At A Pie de Consulta we visit doctors' workplaces to learn more about their daily lives. We spoke to them to know how they do their work, what are their concerns and demands in current times.

“Neurology and Women”, Help for women suffering from neurological diseases





More than half of women will develop neurological disease during their lifetime.

The incidence of meningitis has increased by 10% in the last year





Meningitis is the leading cause of death from infection in children and adolescents.