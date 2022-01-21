the more you move the more euros you collect, here is the app to get rich – Libero Quotidiano





WeWard, the application that you allows you to earn by walking. That’s right, conceived in France in 2019, the app immediately received great approval to the point of also reaching Belgium and Spain. Using it is very simple, as is downloading it, since download from the Apple Store or Google Play it’s free. Once you open the main screen on your smartphone, you register and you can immediately start earning by walking. Remuneration, of course, depends on the level of activity. The more you walk, the more ward you get. What is it about? Bonus to be converted later to gifts, rewards or in euros.





Rewards can be converted into prizes, donations to charities, coupons, vouchers, gifts, discount cards, promotions or you can choose to receive the equivalent in euros directly into your bank account. Steps are counted through the pedometer, which works even when the mobile phone is in your pocket. But that’s not all, because they are also registered the number of floors climbed, the calories burned and distance traveled, allowing you to keep a diary of your performance and progress. All seasoned with some challenges to encourage users.





There are currently more than 500 WeWard partners. Among these Nike, Decathlon, H&M, Booking, Marionnaud. Foot Locker and Converse. “We were born in 2019 with the aim of developing an app that would be useful to people and at the same time help them to socialize, to visit the most beautiful things the area offers – parks, villas, monuments – and doing good for themselves, to the planet and to the local community. Our goal is to reach 15 million users by the end of 2022 and to consolidate our network of partners, mainly in proximity to small towns, “he commented. Yves Benchimol, CEO of WeWard. And the results are there for all to see.



