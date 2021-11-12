The Morning Show 2, a series between reality and fiction

What’s true in the most hypnotic TV series on TV, now in its final episodes of the second season?

The Morning Show, starring as two TV hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jckson Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who are also executive producers, is a show on the show, a TV series about the millionaire world of American morning TV. Those early morning container programs that pass without a plissé from the latest news stories to the perfect recipe for the turkey filling, without forgetting a wink to the weather man who will make the same climatic variations shine day after day. All in the hands of a handful of conductors who have the task, entering the homes of millions of Americans, to be reassuring, reliable and moderately attractive. It has captured us and transported us into the world of TV hosts who move millions of dollars in investments and make up to 25 dollars a year. But waiting for the season finale of the second season to air on Apple TV +., We asked ourselves: what’s true?

How a television morning news program works: true



The Morning Show 2, the trailer for the new season of the TV series It is faithfully reproduced: producers, line producers, talents: the television production machine is accurate. Competitiveness cuts throats in those environments too: the series is in fact based on a revealing book by Brian Stelter: Top od the morning inside the cutthroat world of morning tv. The dynamics of an environment where overpaid drivers are also constantly deprived of sleep, having to wake up at 3:30 every morning, are faithfully told. Or where the news schedule must necessarily contain stories that put you in a good mood, kittens saved from the fire, grannies making cakes and so on.

Penthouse, multi-million dollar salaries and whimsical TV stars – partly true



Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are not a couple, he denies The television world is very crowded. Streaming services have eaten a chunk of viewers. Ergo the $ 25 million a year salaries that allow Jennifer Aniston Alex Levy to live in a beautiful penthouse overlooking Central Park no longer exist. Simply because those shows don’t make that much money on advertisements anymore.

The premise: a conductor sacked overnight for harassment. True.



Elijah Wood: “The ogre from The Lord of the Rings? It was Harvey Weinstein” The premise of the show in the first episode of the first season is that Mitch Kessler Steve Carrell, Jennifer Aniston’s affable co-host Alex Levy is fired overnight for workplace abuse. Levy Aniston finds himself having to break the news to viewers minutes after learning it and navigating the uncertain waters of the half of a television couple that has broken out in the waves of me too. To many the character of Mitch reminded, without too many flights of fancy, the real conductor Matt Lauer. For years the super star of The Today Show, father of America paired with various conductors, falls out of favor in the face of multiple pressing evidences of inappropriate behavior at work. It is up to her co-hosts to inform the public of the incident. Sexual intercourse in the office or on the road with collaborators who did not have the same bargaining power. Interns or colleagues, the point in the series and in life was the huge difference in power exploited by the host to get what he wanted. Affable but also devious, narcissistic and toxic but also lovable, this is how Matt Lauer has been described and with many other nuances he is able to make him the very good Steve Carrell. Lauer’s now ex-wife Annetta Roque also looks at least physically a lot like the actress who plays Kessler Carrell’s wife: Embeth Davidtz

The close door button. True



Jennifer Aniston, the photos of the star of “Friends” In the third episode of the first season we impart that the disgraced conductor has in his prestigious office a button under the desk that he can operate to close the door when it suits him best. Even the real Lauer, who we have seen to have much in common with the fictional character Kessler, is known to have this button. However, the producers insist that Carrell’s character is not Lauer but a collection of different people. To be exact, the button that closed the door but not the key was a common tool in the offices of many executives.

Cancel culture. True



Cancel culture, from Harvey Weinstein to Eminem: what it is and what it means The tendency to completely wipe out the characters involved in proven cases of abuse from the public arena is real. In fact, there are several well-known characters who have completely left the scene as persona non grata.In the meantime the real Matt Lauer has been mostly hidden in his mansion in the Hamptons, and a single sighting at a birthday party of a CNN executive earned him a renewal of allegations. The Morning Show, in the second season makes an interesting attempt: sending Mitch Steve Carrell into voluntary exile in a beautiful villa on Lake Como continues to show us his perspective. And with the help of a beautiful Valeria Golino in the role of a slightly eccentric filmmaker who approaches him despite his past, the burning question arises: is there anything that can be saved in someone who has made terrible mistakes?

A new culture in the workplace. True The second season of The morning Show investigates a new world: New generations are brought into the editorial staff. The weather man is accused for having spoken of a guide animal: a cultural appropriation that is not granted to him, being Cuban, not Native American. The new producer is female and Asian, and as she wonders if she’s been hired just as a facade she suffers racist attacks.

Different generations have a different understanding of what is permissible. This is why on the set there is really a mandatory training against harassment, something unthinkable until a few years ago. Fiction therefore reflects reality.

It's just a flu True.



Venice Film Festival, Barbera: “The pandemic did not bend cinema” The morning show’s second season was filmed in full pandemic. The episodes are set in early 2020. The show’s hosts and writers on the show present the pandemic as a series b news. For many months the main stream American media have in fact treated the emergency as a little relevant pebble in the shoe and the authors of The Morning Show have decided to insert this approach into the plot. On the other hand, bad news like that doesn’t help sell advertisements.