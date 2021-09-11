“The Morning Show 2”: Apple publishes behind the scenes

Apple TV + has released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the creators and cast of The Morning Show 2. The second season of the series will be available on Apple TV + starting Friday, September 17.

Picking up after the “explosive” events of the first season, this season will see the Morning Show team emerge from the rubble of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) actions, into a renewed UBA and a changing world, where the identity is everything, and where the difference between how we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

The cast will again see Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. The new faces joining this season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

Still remaining on the Apple TV + theme, we would like to point out that the actor John Lithgow will star opposite Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan in the original film “Sharper“, Produced by Apple Films and A24. It is currently unclear what Lithgow’s role will be in the film, which is set to start shooting on Monday.

“Sharper” is based on the screenplay of “The Black List” by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and follows the exploits of a con artist (Moore) as she navigates the upper echelons of New York City. The plot of the film has not been fully revealed, although the report says the story unfolds from the Fifth Avenue penthouses to the “dark corners” of Queens.

Apple TV +