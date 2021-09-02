The Morning Show 2, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon are back in the new trailer!

Apple TV + has released the full official trailer of the second season of The Morning Show, the acclaimed and award-winning series with the protagonists. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon back on the streaming platform on September 17th.

“Picking up after the explosive events of season 1, this season of The Morning Show the team emerges from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) ‘s actions into a new UBA and changing world, in which the identity is everything and the gap between who we pretend to be and who we really are comes into play “ we read in the official synopsis made known together with the video, which you can take a look at in the news.

In addition to the two protagonists, the cast of the new story arc includes the return of Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. Among the new entries instead we find Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

What do you expect from this new season of the Apple series? As always, let us know what you think in the comment space below. Meanwhile, for other insights, here you can find our review of The Morning Show.