The Morning Show 2 Jennifer Aniston when it comes out, Valeria Golino in the cast

The first season of The Morning Show it was a success with the public and critics. The events, which led the audience to the “backstage” of the UBA television network, allowed the series to also conquer a Emmy Award, one Screen Actor – the latter for the interpretation of Jennifer Aniston – a Critics Choice Awards and three nominations for ai 78th Golden Globes. Now the show is ready to return with a new season. The rivalry between Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) will in fact continue in the new episodes, which will be made available on Apple Tv + starting with the next one September 17.

The Morning Show 2, the struggle between two “prima donnas” for success: new characters are on the way

In addition to being executive producers, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the two leading ladies of a show that will see them more and more against each other in a sort of Eve versus Eve. The second season of The Morning Show will therefore continue to tell theirs rivalry, which originated when Bradley began joining Alex as a co-host on the news show that gives the series its title. The official trailer also recently appeared, announcing the release of the next chapter in September. Furthermore, Jennifer Aniston herself shared the promotional clip on her profile Instagram, arousing more and more the curiosity of fans.

The show will again see the two “prima donnas” in their respective roles, also seeing confirmed the performers of the first season. Among all, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin And Marcia Gay Harden. For the new chapter, The Morning Show she will also witness the arrival of other names from the big and small screen, including that of the Emmy Awards winner Holland Taylor, already in the cast of Director, in the role of Cybil Richards, chairman of the board of directors of the UBA network. They are also added to her Greta Lee who will play Stella Bak, Emmy Winner Juliana Margulies as Laura Petersen and a very local name: Valeria Golino. The Italian interpreter, recently appeared in the drama Fortune by Nicolangelo Gelormini, will be Paola Lambruschini, a documentary director. In short, all that remains is to wait for the next 17 September.

