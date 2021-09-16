“The morning show 2”: morning television will never be the same again

The Apple series is back with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in “The morning show” Credit: © Apple TV +

Few series have been able to tell American TV like “The morning show“. And now the series picks up on Apple Tv + with a second season, streaming from September 17. We find again Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the role of two journalists of a morning program in a network that has been overwhelmed by the scandals of “Me too”. He also enters the cast Valeria Golino in the shoes of a documentary director.

The plot

In the second season, the team of “The Morning Show” is faced with the consequences of the actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon). They are faced with a new UBA and a world in motion, where everything is played out on the abyss between how we present ourselves and how we really are.

The cast

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson to conduct “The Morning Show”. Alongside them will return Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean K. Terry. We will also see Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler again, despite only having committed to production for one year. Among the new entries are: Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Julianna Margulies, Ruairi O’Connor, Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian and “our” Valeria Golino.

The trailer