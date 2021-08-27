‘The Morning Show 2’ released the trailer for the Apple series

Apple TV + released the trailer for The Morning Show 2, second season of the acclaimed and award-winning series Apple Original.

What can be deduced from the trailer for The Morning Show 2

Interpreted and produced by Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, the 10-episode second season will be released worldwide on Friday September 17 on Apple TV + with the first episode, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Starting off after the unpredictable events of the first season, the Morning Show team emerges from the rubble of the actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) And Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), with a renewed UBA and a changing world, where identity is everything and where the difference between how we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

The cast of The Morning Show

With Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, in the cast we find Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin And Marcia Gay Harden. There are also to join them in the second season Greta Lee in the role of Stella Bak, a prodigy of the tech world who has joined the UBA team; Ruairi O’Connor in the role of Ty Fitzgerald, a star of YouTube intelligent and charismatic; Hasan Minhaj who interprets Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Holland Taylor in the role of Cybil Richards, the experienced chairman of the board of directors of UBA; Tara Karsian like Gayle Berman, a producer; Valeria Golino in the role of Paola Lambruschini, documentary director; And Julianna Margulies in the role of Laura Peterson, a new UBA presenter.

The “behind the scenes”

From an idea of Kerry Ehrin, who is also showrunner and executive producer, The Morning Show is produced by Michael Ellenberg with Media Res, with Jennifer Aniston And Kristin Hahn, on behalf of Echo Films, Reese Witherspoon And Lauren Neustadter, with Hello Sunshine, And Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.

The awards of the series

In the first season, Billy Crudup, in the role of Corey Ellison, won an Emmy in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, as well as a Critics Choice Award. Thanks to the interpretation of Alex Levy Jennifer Aniston earned a SAG Award for Best Performance in a Drama Series. The series also received a Television Critics Association nomination for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The first full season of The Morning Show is currently streaming on Apple TV +.

The trailer for The Morning Show 2