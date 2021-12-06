The Morning Show 2 Review: Is Season 2 Convincing?

In 2019 The Morning Show proved to be the right series at the right time (check out our review of The Morning Show for an idea). The MeToo movement had only broken out two years earlier, which allowed the creators Kerry Ehrin And Jay Carson to be able to take full advantage of that moment of turmoil and upheaval that was going through America and the whole world. A tempting opportunity for seriality, which was able to face one openly fundamental social hub in the history of the twenty-first century, which if a revolution began in the corridors of the major majors and on the streets of every country with the Harvey Weinstein case, it ended up also pouring into the writing of new audiovisual products.

That is how The Morning Show he told of the power games and sexual assaults that took place in the workplace, that of a compromised television network, which to see the start of a revolution first of all he had to purge himself of the evil he had rooted deep inside. Coincidence of releases that in 2019 also wanted the release of a film focused precisely on the case of harassment and advanced sexism in the journalistic studies of the Fox, which we told you in our review of Bombshell, creating a parallelism between film and show, but above all reflecting primarily the spirit of the moment and what those stories, those tales, those secrets for too long kept silent wanted to reveal.

From feminism to Covid

In placing as protagonists in opposition Jennifer Aniston And Reese Whiterspoon, the Apple series reasoned on the truth that was advancing indomitable trying to annihilate the stronghold of domination and physical and psychological violence of which many, too many, had been victims.

And, at the same time, it was the upheaval that was freeing itself from the rotten structures that had corroded the integrity of one’s company that fueled the growing tension in the episodes of the series, showing how women (the Alex Levy of Aniston) could have committed errors of silence, but that in any case the time had come to redeem themselves. But if the result is the message of the project AppleTV + (you still have time to recover the substantial AppleTV + offer of November 2021) seemed perfectly enclosed in that final speech that established an unprecedented structure for the universe of The Morning Show, the platform soon confirmed the arrival of a second season, again ideally focused on the hottest theme of the current panorama. So here is the choice to bring the Covid within the narrative, the same that in real life has postponed the production of the series for some time.

The promise was to see the debut of this invisible enemy who brought the entire globe to its knees, but what the second season actually showed is the continuation of a narrative that had already reached its peak with the previous season finale. A weakening of the characters and of the transformation undergone by the characters found in the first episodes of the second season, which hardly takes off at the beginning, having to wait until halfway through its path before recreating the same atmosphere of adrenaline and electricity aroused previously.

The uncertain take-off of the second season

The Morning Show 2 in fact perseveres in the now complete development of a character like Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, almost fading the portrait of the sexual predator Mitch Kessler, seeking in the journalist’s further redemption almost an avoidable forgiveness towards the character of Steve Carell.

Digging even deeper into the protagonist’s sinful past does not help the woman’s complexity, it does not give her greater depth or a more engaging aura, but rather influences an entire story. that he should have looked to the future, but it still finds itself stuck in previous decades. Those contained in a book that becomes Alex’s only obsession, grounding the whole story and losing the empowerment he had built. The true quality of The Morning Show it lies in his gaze capable of leaning on what happens in a precise instant in the world; the series thus manages to trace its own at the juncture in which the pandemic gallops incessantly, becoming more and more predominant within the episodes, until the situation explodes completely.

It is therefore at the end that the question becomes interesting. It is when the second season has to be closed that one really wonders what will happen. Not having allowed the story to progress, reinvesting once again on the same feminist theme without giving it any new or witty argument, made The Morning Show 2 an almost wasted opportunity, not focusing completely on the moment of panic and terror that those first months of knowledge of Covid generated. In fact, it presents only a hint of it, it limits its space and duration, closing the episodes where the problem actually begins to flare up.

The Morning Show thus prepares for its probable third season, which really gives us a reason to continue it, despite having suffered a setback with the second. The hope is to be able to see through the media eye how the information of one of the women was reported more incredible and unreal news that we have received during the last years of our life; discover how the audiovisual will be able to reconstruct its chronology, bringing to the correctness of facts and events that sense of bewilderment and fear that we still feel today. An opportunity this time the show can’t burn and that perhaps it will give new life and material to the Apple storytelling.