The Morning Show 2: the review of the series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

by ILEANA DUGATO – It’s been eight months since Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has left the management of The Morning Show after having exposed his toxic culture and the most delicate behind the scenes of the UBA broadcaster. Now, it’s Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) to lead the morning information program with Eric: she managed to quickly climb the heights of success and is one of the most loved faces of the program. The second season of The Morning Show, available on Apple TV +, the series created by Jay Carson which already with the first season has been a huge success.

The Morning Show it certainly does not touch it for the subtle and with this new season it delves deeply into all that we have become thanks to, or because of, social and media. Almost a mirror of what is happening today in society filtered by news on TV and online but always seen from behind the scenes of those media and those corporations of which we usually only see the public facade. From racism to cultural appropriation, to discrimination of any kind, there is not one issue, among the many that trigger social and public opinion, that is not touched.









Let’s go deeper into the storylines of so many characters, not just beloved Alex and Bradley, whose relationship is definitely flawed after the UBA premiere’s return. Mia Jordan is in an important new position that has given her access to the so-called “upper floors”, while Daniel and Yanko are grappling with a production that does not seem to recognize their value and talent. Scandals, subterfuges and power games continue to be at the center of this brilliant show that shows more and more how journalism and the world of media that deals with politics and news is a real arena, where everyone is against everyone.

Isn’t that enough to get attention? Well, it is perhaps also the case to say that the story resumes the threads exactly in December 2019, and continues through those disastrous months of 2020 that we all know well. The second season of The Morning Show retraces the events that profoundly influenced the whole world, from the race to the elections in the United States to, of course, Covid through the first, uncertain news from China. No one could have predicted what would happen, and in fact the series was entirely rewritten during the first lockdown, the story completely changed to catch up with what we were experiencing.









The Morning Show he has not lost the quality he had already amazed and passionate about in the first season. Compelling, dramatic and at the same time funny in a tragicomic ensemble exactly like the reality we live in. A world that was already in full transition even before the pandemic, social networks that have gradually changed many social dynamics and a crisis of personal and national identity: how does this change translate into those means that should tell us about it? The Morning Show try to explain it and show it to us, without risking a definitive answer. That, it’s up to us to find it.

