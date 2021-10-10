THE MORNING SHOW 2 / The series that recalls the “Covid effect” on TV

In the second season of The Morning Show we find the protagonists in the same situation we all found ourselves in, between February and March 2020, a few days before the pandemic broke out around the world. It is understandable that ordinary mortals underestimating the impending, and especially this time very real, catastrophe, but that the journalists of the editorial staff of the most important network in America have also done so today appears to be a sensational mistake. But this too, as we know, unfortunately really happened.

NCIS 18, Gibbs died in the attack? / NCIS 19 advances reveal that …

Our protagonists do not make a good impression on us given how they are constantly absorbed by the daily power struggles, only interspersed with video appearances, where they are always smiling, and elbowing behind the scenes. Season 2 starts practically where it left off the first. The Me Too wave has swept the show and UBA leaders, and many of them are out of work and exiled somewhere in the world. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has locked herself in a snow-covered cottage to write her memoirs, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) has found shelter in Italy, on the shores of a Lombard lake. Shelter so to speak, given that in a few days that area will become the world epicenter of the epidemic. Charlie Black (Mark Duplass), Alex’s trusted producer, has been reduced to working for a small local TV. Fred, the powerful head of the network, was also thrown out, with a millionaire liquidation.

NCIS 18 / Advances October 8, season finale: Gibbs victim of an attack

Bredley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) remains on the saddle and still in her post as host of the show, as well as the weather information man, Yanko (Nestor Carbonell) and Cory Ellisin (Billy Crudup, award Emmy 2020), the visionary producer to whom the network has entrusted the task of raising the audience curve.

It is Cory who – faced with the deterioration of the data – decides to call back Alex, who after some hesitation, accepts. Alex in turn calls Charlie back into service, and the team reconstitutes itself exactly as it was before. For all this to happen we had to wait for 4 of the 10 episodes that make up the season and that the Apple + platform broadcasts every Thursday on a weekly basis.

Anticipations Until the last beat, fourth episode / Diego is unmasked but …

Apart from the quarantine to which the envoy of the show is accidentally forced to China, Covid-19 remains in the background and up to this point there has been very little talk about it. On the other hand, we know that we are now close to the explosion of the spread of the virus. Everything will start right from the north of Italy, where the unconscious Mitch lives. It is striking – perhaps because we have removed it – to see what “normal” life was like before Covid, that is, before everything happened.

Loading... Advertisements

The second season is built – to be precise, it has been completely rewritten compared to the original script – around this canvas, normal life upset by the arrival of the pandemic. After all, television information had the great opportunity to relaunch itself thanks to Covid. The audience and the confidence of viewers have shot up in a way that hasn’t happened for years.

The cast of The Morning Show it is of absolute level. Aniston has now completely entered the role of the neurotic journalist, the same goes for Whiterspoon (both also cover the role of executive producers). Right the choice to keep a central role in Mitch and therefore to keep Steven Carrel (given out after the first season) among the protagonists. Two important women among the new entries are worth mentioning: Julianna Margulies (ER – Frontline Doctors, The Good Wife) in the role of Laura Peterson, UBA’s political editor-in-chief, and Valeria Golino in the role of Paola Lambruschini, a pain in the ass documentary director, who sets out in pursuit of the depressed Mitch.

The strange couple will have to face the pandemic first. Inevitably – we imagine – from the next episode the center of gravity of our history will shift to Italy, in the Lombard red zone, when the alarm signal will finally, albeit belatedly, be perceived by the Western world in all its gravity.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED