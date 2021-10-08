The Morning Show 2, the video interview with Billy Crudup

The video interview with Billy Crudup, protagonist of The Morning Show, an Apple series in which he is the executive of a network in which journalists played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon work.

The Morning Show 2: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in a scene from the second season

In Watchman he was detached and seraphic as Dr. Manhattan, in The Morning Show instead, series created by Jay Carson, available on Apple TV +, Billy Crudup plays the ambiguous and siskin Cory Ellison, executive of UBA, a network that broadcasts every day the program hosted by journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, who have the faces of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show 2: Billy Crudup in the second season

As in the first season of the TV series, also in the second, available on the streaming platform from 17 September (every Friday with a new episode, for a total of ten), Cory is the gray eminence of the UBA. Secret alliances, betrayals, and above all the grandiose monologues of which he is the protagonist make him a character as dangerous as he is fascinating.

We talked about what Cory plots in The Morning Show 2 precisely with his interpreter, the actor Billy Crudup, reached via Zoom.

The video interview with Billy Crudup

The Morning Show 2, the review: the season of awareness

The Morning Show: Cory and the “battle for the soul of the universe”

The Morning Show 2: Greta Lee and Billy Crudup in a scene from the new season

Your character says “this is a battle for the soul of the universe”: is it Cory talking or Dr. Manhattan?

I don’t think Dr. Manhattan cared about the soul of the universe, he was much more interested in how a star works. I think humanity was a bit boring for him. For Cory, however, humanity is everything. There is no universe outside of everyone’s ethical and moral center. Any expression of this at very high levels: like the president of a major television company, or the CEO of a multinational. They have a lot of power and authority, which test moral ethics: for Cory it’s a very serious thing.

The Morning Show: Cory as Lucifer

The Morning Show: An image of Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass

When you wander around the TV studio you almost look like Lucifer.

I can’t contradict you. An important part of the story is whether Cory, with all her power, is the bringer of positive change, an agent of chaos, or an agent of evil. To convey the idea, the entire design, costume, make-up and hair department played with it all the time, so as to never let the public know for sure whether to trust Cory. I think it makes the story really interesting. Cory does this because he loves the power that the fact that others don’t know if he’s good or bad gives him. This way he can pit them against each other. For him, it’s about power dynamics.

The Morning Show: Finding Strength After Disenchantment

In Venice, for the Venice Film Festival, we saw a film, “Lost Illusions”, an adaptation of Balzac’s novel: the book is about journalism, it is set 200 years ago but the problems of journalism are the same. Balzac says: “I am thinking of those who have to find strength after disenchantment”. How can we find strength after disenchantment?

The Morning Show: Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston in one scene

It is an excellent observation. Simply: there is no other choice. Every day each of us has to wake up and try to find something that gives them joy, something that has importance and meaning. For a minute, an hour, a day. The slow accumulation of these moments leads to the realization that we will be able to wake up and discover a world devoid of the pressures, confusion and, honestly, traps, which are very unusual right now. There is no evidence that this is a possibility. So, in the face of this, the only thing we can do is move forward one step at a time. Personally I think that, as you go one step at a time, you slowly begin to notice that there are people around you who do the same: we are all committed to this path, humanity’s path to progress. It is the community of people around you that gives you meaning.