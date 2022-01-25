The Morning Show: 3 good reasons to see this little gem on AppleTV +

A real gem from AppleTV +. Here are 3 good reasons to catch up on The Morning Show!

Looking for something to see of quality is becoming nothing short of nerve-wracking. However, if you have the AppleTV + platform, we at Fuori Series highly recommend you The Morning Show, the new television series starring two 90s songs like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. So here are three good reasons to immediately press play!

The Morning Show in a nutshell

Alex Levy leads The Morning Show, a popular newscast that has excellent ratings and appears to have changed the face of US television. Following the dismissal for sexual misconduct of Mitch Kessler, her fifteen-year co-host struggles to keep her job as a top anchor woman. She will develop a strong rivalry with the new Morning Show co-host, that is Bradley Jackson.

The newcomer, very idealistic and deontologically rigorous, worked for a local television, and had recently been interviewed by Alex herself because of her intemperance at work, taken up without her knowledge and gone viral.

Life in the editorial office

As much as you mostly take a back seat, The Morning Show gives a rather realistic glimpse into the life behind a TV show. After all, we are always used to seeing the beautiful and finished product and we would never have expected all this fuss in its realization. Precisely in this frenzy acts of unprecedented violence are consumed in complete silence. The whole crew is therefore divided in supporting a male colleague accused of sexual violence and a series of colleagues who are victims of this one.

The management of a scandal

The Morning Show’s job is to inform American citizens about all the major news, but what if you are at the center of the scandal? A dilemma that is at the heart of the acclaimed Apple TV series. The management of the television channel must making drastic changes to address and manage the Mitch Kessler scandal. This continuing to cover up, however, will prove to be a double-edged sword because the head of the well-known anchor-man will not be the only one to jump. Numerous secrets will emerge.

Girl Power

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, whose names should already be a valid reason to watch The Morning Show, are the two protagonists of these episodes. Respectively Alex and Bradley, they are two completely different journalists. The first is in fact a successful woman at the head of the Morning Show and a colleague-friend of Mitch, the second is a provincial reporter with irreverent tones, but guided by a precise sense of truth. It will be his curiosity and his determination to bring out a long series of long-hidden secrets.

