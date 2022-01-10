The Morning Show 3: The series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon gets renewal

The Morning Show series got renewal for season 3, thus continuing the story of the journalists played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show 3 has obtained the approval from Apple TV + necessary to bring the series back to the screens of the flat, has obtained the green light for the production of season 3 and Charlotte Stoudt will be the new showrunner inheriting the assignment from Kerry Ehrin, who will remain involved as a consultant.

The protagonists of the show, announced in 2017, will again be Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the role of two journalists who cover a program that airs on the screens in the morning.

Starring and produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show’s second season consisted of 10 episodes and premiered worldwide on Friday, September 17 on Apple TV +. Starting off after the unpredictable events of the first season, the Morning Show team emerges from the rubble of the actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), with a renewed UBA and a changing world, where identity is everything and where the difference between how we present ourselves and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining them in the second season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a prodigy of the tech world who has joined the UBA team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj who plays Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, UBA’s senior chairman of the board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a producer; Valeria Golino in the role of Paola Lambruschini, documentary director; and Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a new UBA presenter.

From an idea of ​​Kerry Ehrin, The Morning Show is produced by Michael Ellenberg with Media Res, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn on behalf of Echo Films, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with Hello Sunshine, and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes.