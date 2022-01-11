The Morning Show 3 will take place: Apple announces the renewal (and a new showrunner)

Apple has made us feel a little more on our toes than expected but has now announced the arrival of The Morning Show 3, the third season of the drama series featuring Jennifer Aniston which has been officially renewed and will come up once again Apple TV +.

Apple has announced The Morning Show 3, which will also see a new showrunner

Along with the renewal, the company also revealed that Charlotte Stoudt will be the new showrunner of the series, while Kerry Ehrin (at the helm of the first two seasons) will remain in her place, dividing herself between the sets of the Morning Show and those of other projects also signed by Apple.

“I’m excited to be able to join forces with Apple TV + and The Morning Show” Stoudt said in conjunction with the announcement of the third season renewal. “The cast, led by phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is incredible. Kerry, Mimi and Michael and the Media Res teams Hello Sunshine and Echo Films have created an irresistible world that is both delightful and provocative.

In the cast of the series we will find once again also Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Among the new arrivals in the second season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino And Julianna Margulies.

We currently have no official release dates for The Morning Show 3 but, pandemic permitting, it is likely that we will be able to see the third season as early as the end of the year.

Source