The Morning Show and the death of Mitch Kessler, Jennifer Aniston’s comment

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

The last episode of the second season of The Morning Show, recently available on Apple TV +, literally left the audience speechless.

A character, in fact, has left the scene and it is not a minor figure. We are in fact talking about Mitch Kessler, interpreted by Steve Carell.

Kessler died in an accident, his car crashed into a ravine and it happened after new details emerged about his decidedly inappropriate and particularly toxic behavior.

The statements of Jennifer Aniston

About this moment, Jennifer Aniston, face of Alex Levy, he said:

It broke my heart. It is a very well represented moment and it is very poetic in some ways. […] Their latest conversation is seriously touching.

Director and executive producer Mimi Leder has confirmed that in a sense Mitch decides to meet his fate, even though a different end was initially considered.

It seemed the right and most poetic thing in my opinion, to surrender to one’s destiny. His final thoughts are with Alex.

The series

Told through the point of view of two difficult women (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon), who try to navigate the challenges of a highly demanding job in the midst of a personal and professional crisis, The Morning Show analyzes the dynamics of power between men and women, and between women and women, in the workplace.