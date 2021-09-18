‘The Morning Show’ is America’s ‘Techetechetè’ reflecting on itself



Sometimes I miss the TV series. Which – I realize – in a landscape that, despite the pandemic, produces hundreds of series a year, may sound like a bizarre statement. 2020 necessarily slowed down the race, but in general, it’s true, there have never been so many series in history as in the last decade. But, here, among the truly deserving things there are more and more often the miniseries, or the anthological series, short and maybe self-contained seasons that we got used to devouring in a few days or even a few hours, having them all available whole, at the same time, on our platforms. Sometimes I miss the TV series, then: the ones for which you have to wait a week for a new episode, and maybe many months clinging to a cliffhanger between one season and another, the ones that chain you to the screen with their shots of scene, those who know how to make pure entertainment without falling into carelessness or banality.



Series like ER – Doctors on the front line or The Good Wife (if you are nostalgic, find the first entirely on Prime Video, and the second is the beautiful spin-off The Good Fight on TIMVISION), and also series like The Morning Show. I have not chosen titles at random, because from the second awaited season of The Morning Show, which begins on September 17 on Apple TV +, a new entry is added to the already huge cast ER And The Good Wife was the star: Julianna Margulies, ex-nurse Carol Hathaway, ex-lawyer Alicia Florrick. To the delight of Jennifer Aniston, who, he said, at the time of Friends he met Margulies every day between the NBC studios, forming a friendship that finally turned into an opportunity to work together. Although – no spoiler – the relationships between Alex Levy played by Aniston and celebrity journalist Laura Pieterson played by Margulies are not, at least apparently, the friendliest.

There, The Morning Show is indisputably the flagship show of Apple TV +, a relatively new platform and with a relatively small catalog, but made up almost only of beautiful and / or interesting things (from the space ucronia For All Mankind at the teen costume drama Dickinson, from the musical comedy Schmigadoon! to the Shyamalaian thriller Servant, and soon the anticipated one arrives Foundation by Isaac Asimov). The large dividends of the Cupertino company mean that no expense is spared, and The Morning Show gives the whole of its huge budget: first of all with a parade of stars in the cast – in addition to the protagonists and producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, there are Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Marcia Gay Harden, Mindy Kaling, and from this second season, in fact, Julianna Margulies and Hasan Minaj, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, Adam Sandler and even our Valeria Golino in a disturbing and unpredictable role -, and then with the breadth, richness and multiplicity of the sets.



In short, it has the appearance of the glossy prestige television we were talking about Nine Perfect Strangers (and which Witherspoon especially now frequents, you see Big Little Lies And Little Fires Everywhere) and an “Important Theme” and extremely topical such as abuse in the entertainment world, the #MeToo movement and its effects. But it is also a series, as we said before, of pure entertainment, with the soap soul of horizontal seriality and with many comedy grafts alongside the inevitable drama. It’s the opposite of a miniseries, or “limited series“As they say in the USA: success and contracts of the actors permitting, The Morning Show it could last years (maybe not fifteen like ER, but seven like The Good Wife, why not).

It is also a series heavily indebted to Aaron Sorkin, especially of Sport Nights And The Newsroom, given the setting in the studios and corridors of large television networks, here specifically the fictional UBA network and the morning news and entertainment program The Morning Show (precisely). For this there are long and articulate dialogues, some sequence shots (a praise to the non-pyrotechnic but always very elegant direction of Mimi Leder), brilliant jokes and from time to time someone launches into a passionate mini-monologue (especially Billy Crudup, who, always on the verge ofoveracting, seems to have fun like never before in his career).



From The Newsroom the series – which was conceived by Jay Carson, former Clintons consultant, but is developed and coordinated by Kerry Ehrin, former pen of Friday Night Lights, Parenthood And Bates Motel – also takes the will to re-enact and comment directly on facts and news that really happened. The first season, set a few years in the past, dealt with, among other things, the fires in California and the devastating shooting in Las Vegas; this second is running fast towards our today, and therefore is at some point in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic (and of the 2020 presidential elections, of course). Initially underestimated, not considered “interesting” enough for the public, the virus will overwhelm, as we know, everyone’s lives: after a prologue that shows us the immediate effects of Alex and Bradley’s live rebellion at the end of the first season, the second vintage of The Morning Show takes us for a walk in a deserted New York, among the recognizable abandoned and silent tourist places, in a gloomy scenario I’m legend. No screenwriter could have foreseen it, but it is an image that perfectly adheres to the thematic core of the series: no matter how hard you try not to see it, to patch it up, to “go back to normal”, what we call the “#MeToo movement” is it was a cultural earthquake, a paradigm shift, and nothing will ever be the same again. UBA has apparently hunted the “bad apples” and hired more young people and more non-white people: but is it a real change or just a repaint? And how can the boundless ambitions and the increasingly intense feelings of guilt be reconciled?



Unlike the Sorkin series, none of the characters from The Morning Show is really convinced that he can change the world with his own work: they are all at the same time much more cynical and much less serious and self-satisfied, and if anything the path of many of them is the opposite one, it is to become aware of having the power (and therefore, Spider-Man teaches, responsibility) to act for the community, and not just for personal success. And, even more than the first, the second season of The Morning Show he tries to stage the chaos of a world full of opposing interests, of immense egos, of incompatible contradictions. A reality in which we are finally all more aware, but this does not make it easier for us to remedy the damage, to be honest, to act in the best way, to do the right thing. On the contrary.



The double soul of The Morning Show, after all, it is there from the beginning, in front of our eyes, already inside its title, which is simultaneously that of the series and that of the program that the series tells. A generalist program – the fictional morning show hosted by Alex / Jennifer Aniston and Bradley / Reese Witherspoon – that couldn’t be more generalist: a pillar of the “old” television, the one that kept company with a very large and transversal audience, families while they got ready to go to work or school, to housewives who stayed at home, to those who stopped by and glanced in public places, shopping malls and bars. A television based on habits and familiarity, in which it was the viewer who adapted to the schedule, in which a mixture of light information and harmless entertainment was proposed, to please everyone and not disturb anyone. A television that is disappearing today, because the public is increasingly fractured, and also because the increasingly numerous streaming platforms (such as Apple TV +) are knocking down old cultural consumption: everyone can see what they want, when they want. , wherever he wants (even if then, very often, it ends up that we almost all watch yet another latest Netflix hit). That The Morning Show you try to tell the old TV from the privileged space of a new platform it may seem almost a mockery, a mockery; but that he does it with the forms and manners of a good generalist drama, certainly fluctuating but almost never simplistic, with attention to the emotional involvement but also to the nuances, well… it almost seems, for that old television, an act of love.