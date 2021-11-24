The Morning Show, Jennifer Anston leaves the series after season 2? The star answers

The second season of The Morning Show, with the release of the latest episode on Apple TV +. The series has tackled thorny issues like sexual harassment and homophobia, and we’ve heard Jennifer Aniston’s recent statements about cancel culture. The former Friends star also talked about his future.

Jennifer Aniston, who plays journalist and host Alex Levy on The Morning Show, doesn’t seem entirely convinced of her presence in the third season of the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, talking about the importance of the issues addressed by the movement Mee Too to the pandemic, she said she was a bit crushed by the weight of responsibility.

“It’s really hard to even imagine it right now” he told. “You know when mothers are said to have a block: I could never do it again … Here, I’m a little bit in that phase, I don’t know if I could ever do it again. So, we’ll see … “

If she decides to return, she continued, Jennifer Aniston would like to see her character “enjoy love, have fun, dance, play and do everything more lightly”.

In the second season we also saw the appearance of the Foo Fighters on The Morning Show. Reese Witherspoon, who co-starred in the series as co-host Bradley Jackson, said she’d love to see “how the world realigns after the pandemic” in new episodes. Would like that The Morning Show 3 spoke of “how the whole world has changed culturally in so many ways: the way we communicate and work, the way we talk to each other … there is certainly a lot to talk about.”