News

The Morning Show, Julianna Margulies on the LGBTQ + role: “We are actors”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Hollywood has long been debating whether or not heterosexual performers play LGBTQ + roles. Several stars have expressed their opinion over the years and now the actress has also talked about it Julianna Margulies, who in the Apple series, The Morning Show, plays a character involved in a homosexual relationship.

“I totally understand that I can’t play a person with a different skin color, but I’m an actress and I should play another character and whatever sexuality is I don’t care. You’re telling me that as a mother I could never play a woman. that she never had a child? Or that if you’ve never been married you can’t play a married woman? You have to be careful where we draw the line. We’re actors, we should embody a character regardless of her sexuality. When it comes to the color of her skin and gender, that’s a whole other story and I agree 100% on that. This is my position. “ said Margulies, present in the second season. On Everyeye you will find our first impressions of The Morning Show 2.

In The Morning Show the actress plays Laura Peterson, a homosexual woman. Over the years other actors and actresses have also intervened on the subject. Darren Criss claimed he no longer wanted to be a straight man who accepts the role of a gay man.
In 2020 James Corden was criticized for playing a gay character on The Prom while Halle Berry refused to play a transgender character. Benedict Cumberbatch instead asked a question:“Do we have to tell all our private life details and our sexual history? I don’t think so.”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Check out the new trailer for The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
703
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
684
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
606
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
569
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
463
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
460
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
459
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
360
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
351
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top