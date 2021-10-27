The Morning Show, Julianna Margulies on the LGBTQ + role: “We are actors”

Hollywood has long been debating whether or not heterosexual performers play LGBTQ + roles. Several stars have expressed their opinion over the years and now the actress has also talked about it Julianna Margulies, who in the Apple series, The Morning Show, plays a character involved in a homosexual relationship.

“I totally understand that I can’t play a person with a different skin color, but I’m an actress and I should play another character and whatever sexuality is I don’t care. You’re telling me that as a mother I could never play a woman. that she never had a child? Or that if you’ve never been married you can’t play a married woman? You have to be careful where we draw the line. We’re actors, we should embody a character regardless of her sexuality. When it comes to the color of her skin and gender, that’s a whole other story and I agree 100% on that. This is my position. “ said Margulies, present in the second season. On Everyeye you will find our first impressions of The Morning Show 2.

In The Morning Show the actress plays Laura Peterson, a homosexual woman. Over the years other actors and actresses have also intervened on the subject. Darren Criss claimed he no longer wanted to be a straight man who accepts the role of a gay man.

In 2020 James Corden was criticized for playing a gay character on The Prom while Halle Berry refused to play a transgender character. Benedict Cumberbatch instead asked a question:“Do we have to tell all our private life details and our sexual history? I don’t think so.”.

