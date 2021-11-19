The Morning Show: Season 2

THE REVIEW IN BRIEF The second season of The Morning Show entertains, but seems to lack perspective and have difficulty managing the two souls of the show, one more engaged and one lighter.

entertains, but seems to lack perspective and have difficulty managing the two souls of the show, one more engaged and one lighter. In important themes within the second season they are almost always a mere pretext to stage intrigues and place the characters in space.

On a formal level, the series always remains a high-level production.

There is a thought that has never left me while watching these ten episodes of the second season of The Morning Show, the original Apple TV + series that tells the behind the scenes of US television. A simple and concise: “What the heck is going on?”, Although in my head the expression has always been more colorful than that.

The point is that the series developed by Kerry Ehrin and produced and starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston seems to have taken that chaos is the new cocaine (“Chaos is the new cocaine”), assuming that it seemed to move the actions of one of the most indecipherable and successful characters of the first season, UBA executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), and having built his story around it, sending all air every intention of coherence, logic and narrative complexity.

I realize that described in this way, it can be intriguing, especially from the point of view of entertainment: in fact, The Morning Show it seems to have become the expensive, glossy, high-profile soap that perhaps it was meant to be from the start, when it was imagined as a mere adaptation of Top of the Morning, Brian Stelter’s book on intrigue and power games behind the scenes of morning television shows. There would be nothing wrong with it, were it not that the legacy that the show carries with it from the first, all in all successful, season has a certain weight.

All in

As I also wrote in First Look of this second season, The Morning Show it appeared as an important series, in terms of themes and points of view, because it was among the first to tell the Me Too – which, as we know, involved in particular the world of American film and television entertainment – from the inside. Not everything worked, but the season, which reflected in particular on the culture of silence towards sexual harassment in the workplace, had the advantage of representing the world of television and its toxic dynamics with a certain coherence, while remaining very engaging to emotional level.

Precisely for this reason, even certain more ambiguous narrative solutions, especially in relation to very delicate themes such as the culture of rape, the abuse of power and systematic sexism, were part of that desire to stage the context with a certain realism, allowing to the public to carry on a structured reflection even when the series was unable to do so.

Allusions to the pandemic to come are often present in the background.

The second season, from this point of view, does the opposite, perhaps due to the lack of an equally strong theme, perhaps due to the actual difficulty in managing the two different souls of the show, one more committed and one lighter. Like this, where common sense would advise to work by subtraction, focusing on sobriety, The Morning Show chooses to play the relaunch: more intrigues, more twists, more social issues treated with disconcerting superficiality. All in.

We are at the beginning of 2020, just before the explosion of the pandemic, present in the background, in small allusions that, if you think about it, seem signs that none of the characters seem to pay attention to. It is an external presence, in a world, that of The Morning Show, characterized by internal conflicts. This is the scenario in which Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) find themselves, back at Morning Show as a heroine, after having reported directly the responsibilities of the network with respect to the predatory behavior of colleague and friend Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). But there is a problem: a reporter, Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden), is about to publish a book that will contain revelations about the Morning Show and on his personal relationship with Mitch, who in the meantime is experiencing a golden exile in Italy.

Covid-19 is therefore a pretext to stage the usual intrigues and place people in space. I must admit that, instead, I would have preferred the series to explore the effects of the pandemic on the relationships between characters, instead of using this tragic collective experience as a mere narrative device. The same thing happens with the drug and alcohol addiction of Hal (Joe Tippett), Bradley’s brother, and with the discrimination or tokenism that emerges in the stories of journalist Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry), producer Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) ), the new president Stella Bak (Greta Lee) and Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), anchor UBA News historian openly lesbian with the painful story of an early career outing behind her. All these extremely important issues, however, are used in an instrumental way, because, in fact, they only serve to introduce the next narrative turn, the next crisis.

Horror vacui

In reverse, the show takes a long time to put together a speech as insistent, as it is confused and inconsistent, on the effects of media outrage and, frankly, I have lost count of how many times the word “canceled” has been uttered in these 10 episodes, with often grotesque results. Let’s see for example Mitch Kessler, a sexual predator estranged from Morning Show and left by his wife, to begin to come to terms with the consequences of his actions in a gigantic villa on Lake Como, in the company of an Italian documentarian, Paola, played by Valeria Golino, who is particularly empathetic towards him.

Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Margulies, is perhaps one of the most interesting characters of the season.

I am convinced that all human experiences can be told with sensitivity and I realize that each person can experience their own personal drama in a different way, but the quality of a narrative choice depends above all on the ways in which it is carried out. One wonders, therefore, if the character of Mitch is still in the series because he is played by a particularly charismatic Steve Carell, or if it is just a clumsy attempt to problematize a specific reality, without, in fact, having the means.

So, if the main problems of The Morning Show they concern a lazy writing and unable to manage complexity, in the constant search for the shock effect, which in the end expires in the rhetoric, at the formal level the series always remains a high-level production, also thanks to the sober and effective direction of Mimi Leder, director of the crucial episodes. On the contrary, it is bizarre how all the sequences set in Italy always have a particularly camp and out of tune aspect compared to the rest.

The cast, on the other hand, always of the highest level, is enriched by an excellent Julianna Margulies who plays one of the most interesting characters of the season, the aforementioned Laura Peterson. Mark Duplass’s Chip is perhaps less in focus than in the first season, but here too its moments. Billy Crudup is, of course, always the best in the field, even if in these ten episodes his Cory, an unpredictable figure that in my previous piece I had compared to a trickster, here seems to be normalized and brought back into more canonical narrative structures. It’s bizarre, considering that chaos reigns supreme throughout the season.

And speaking of chaos, at one point there is Mark Duplass freaking out, which is always one of the best things you could see on a screen.

Difficult in this horror vacui of characters, narrative elements and registers, aiming to maintain the necessary balance to actually say something structured about the world of entertainment, about the relationship with power, about the society in which we live. Not that it is necessary to do so, but it is expected from a series that has never hidden its desire to be relevant, inserting elements of current affairs and staging the contemporaneity. He did this in season one, rethinking the entire show in the light of Me Too. He tried to do it now, readjusting it to include the pandemic, and then put whatever in it. “The feeling is that this type of choral show is still short of breath, when it moves away from the initial focus, and that the danger of throw it in caciara is very high “I wrote in the piece to which I had entrusted my first impressions of the second season. Well, I think I got it.

The ten episodes of Season 2 of The Morning Show are available on Apple TV +.