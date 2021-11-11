The Morning Show tells about television on television

The Morning Show is the flagship product of Apple TV which has hired actors of the caliber of: Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell And Reese Witherspoon to tell the lights and especially the shadows of a typical blockbuster morning TV show.

The narrative starts with the story of the editorial staff of “The Morning Show”, hugely successful tv-talk, overwhelmed by one sex scandal: the co-host, Mitch Kessler, interpreted by Steve Carell, is accused of sexual harassment against some of his colleagues and the anchorwoman, Alex Levy, Jennifer Aniston, is faced with the problems from image And credibility resulting from it.

To better understand this series, we need to forget about our morning programs, full of opinion-makers with questionable opinions and spectacle of pain, and remember that American morning TV broadcasts have great importance in the television schedule and in American society and that they are real talk shows conducted by journalists; then very different from our programs “under newspaper” (with the heart).

The hosts of the talks in America are gods real celebrities, authoritative voices capable of influencing public opinion, conveying emotions and thoughts, they have great power, they know it, the viewers don’t realize it well.

The Morning Show he wants to shed light on the shadows that hide behind the glare of the spotlights, on the tears behind the reassuring smiles, even when tragedies are told.

The show of the Apple wants to show us that behind the ipocrisy of perfection hides a more cynical and concrete reality, made up of machinations and people who think only of their personal gain.

The behind the scenes of the The Morning Show becomes a mirror environment compared to the perfection that appears on the TV screen.

The editorial staff of The Morning Show he is faced with a sex scandal shortly after the movement #metoo it has gone viral and, in this climate of greater awareness of such a widespread and important problem, everyone seems shocked and surprised at what has happened.

If at first Mitch Kessler, seems to be solely responsible for this scandal, it soon emerges that other members of the production also knew, endorsed or were silent. And it really is the culture of silence to be put in the spotlight of the TV series; how “letting pass” hurts and feeds a wrong system that goes on almost by inertia.

It is clear how much our society accepts as deep-rooted offensive habits.

The TV series, however, does not accuse, does not judge, it simply shows, reveals; he does it even just by framing a face, an action.

Through the eye of the camera, those who have knowingly covered up the harassment and those who have accepted it with conniving attitudes are revealed; we want to describe a toxic environment deliberately kept as such to avoid problems that damage the good name of the program, the only entity to be preserved at any cost.

What makes you think more is the point of view of the protagonist of the scandal, the man has never really thought he is doing anything wrong, simply because he does not ask himself the problem, he does not identify with the other, because no one has educated him. or cautioned. The behaviors of Mitch derive from a patriarchal cultural heritage in which it is permissible to have certain types of attitudes towards women.

In the first few episodes Mitch he seems not to feel guilty, on the contrary, offended by the accusations made against him.

The series, which intertwines multiple stories and multiple points of view, allows reflection on the theme of consent; on how irrelevant that of women is in a relational context and on how the question of consent cannot be separated from the dynamics of power within a strongly hierarchical and asymmetrical system such as that in which the rapacious behavior of Kessler.

Through the narration of the story, the series shows how that of the protagonist is not a choice between good and evil; Mitch he does not feel that there is anything wrong with doing what he does; for him they are legitimate actions justified by his being a man, rich, famous, charming. The “no” is an answer that does not consider because it does not even think about it.

Unfortunately the character played by Steve Carell it is the archetype of many men who take advantage of their position to take advantage of women.

The Morning Show he understands the thought at the basis of the abuse not to justify it but to dismantle it: he wants to show, to those who enjoy it, the complex network of connivance and silence which is the basis of the male-dominated attitude of sexual oppression towards what for them is “the weaker sex”.

Among the various things that the TV series reveals is the way in which the entertainment industry tries to “save face” with superficial maneuvers and without ever questioning the whole complex system behind the fourth estate.

What matters is to bring home the episode, to make plays; quickly throw the dust under the carpet and give a semblance of order and perfection.

There Alex Levy from Jennifer Aniston perfectly embodies the male chauvinist environment of his professional sector; itself it is not without fault for what happens and she is a victim of her role, which she has painstakingly constructed and which can easily be taken away from her. The status quo, already compromised by the scandal involving her associate, is also severely tested by the arrival of a journalist with a different style, Bradley Jackson (Reese Whiterspoon), chosen to try to revive the morning show. His arrival will bring out other internal dramas hitherto dormant.

While the first season of The Morning Show is focused on telling what is behind the program and everything we have talked about so far, in the second season, still in progress, thea pandemic changes the perspective of everything, making everything else irrelevant and capricious, even the scandals, and reveals how much the power of the television network is vacillating.

The Morning Show it is not the first series that tells what lies behind the television / film industry but to do so it makes use of great actors, loved by the public, and of some very important and deeply felt social issues.

Explore the toxic and power dynamics of the television industry with an eye to victims, perpetrators and to those who are in the middle and offers a tool for reading the gender differences in the most exposed work environment in the United States.

Mantra of the The Morning Show And: the truth is what you show, not the actual reality.