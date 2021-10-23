The Morning Show: the second season review available on AppleTV

The Morning Show is a serial available on Apple TV, produced by Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, consisting of twenty episodes: the first season was released from November 1, 2019, the second, on the other hand, arrived after various Covid postponements only on September 17, 2021.

Alex and Mitch are the hosts of a very popular morning show: when he is accused of sexual harassment and canceled from the schedule and also from America, she is sent home because she is considered only the shoulder of the male presenter.

At the end of the first season, Alex and his new co-host, Bradley, had decided to tell their truth about the incident on the air, taking the studio and the cameras hostage in a television “coup”, with the complicity by Cory, executive of the UBA network.

We find them now, nine months later, with a new management at UBA and a new male presenter who supports Bradley, while Alex has locked herself up in her mountain home to escape the media chaos and to write her own memoir.

One of the most recognizable features of The Morning Show (one of the most beautiful and probably guilty less known series of recent years) was the very high level of the leading cast, with Aniston, Witherspoon And Steve Carrell who challenged each other in an acting duel with strokes of class and elegance. And if Carrell’s character slips away a little, a new one emerges instead that has nothing to envy to the three, or the Julianna Margulies directly from the other absolute masterpiece, The Good Wife.

From a narrative point of view, the first episode of the second season takes a leap forward, and with an effective and unexpected ellipsis it carries on the story for nine months: however, continuing to tell the relevance of a sector perhaps too conditioned by the presence and from male influence where there is no lack of discrimination of various kinds.

As a result, the misdeeds committed by the protagonists in the first season seem to widen their sphere of influence into ever larger concentric circles increasing the scope even further, and showing that one man’s actions always have a way of bouncing off someone else. who has to pay the price – indeed, more than one.

Arrived two years after the end of the first, this new vintage must then deal with the Covid narrative, which lately seems to have become a fundamental test bed for TV series that claim to have a strong connection with the present. : and cleverly chooses not to throw himself headlong into a story that risks very much the banality and cloyingness of an epidemic with which he fights, but instead to face the object in a transversal way, recounting the three months immediately preceding the official start of the pandemic – January / March – focusing attention on the media and American politics and exposing clear accusations of superficiality (the original story was in fact completely changed and rewritten during the first lockdown).

And this is a firm and provocative stance, because it knows how to carry on its theses to the end showing (us) what we have become thanks to, or because of, social media and the media: from racism to cultural appropriation, from discrimination of any type ai flame from social.

All this without ever forgetting the characters and their deepening, with their storylines perfectly embedded in the dramaturgy: Alex, Bradley, Mia, Daniel, Yanko, Mitch, each shine with their own light thanks to an incisive and cutting writing, always flowing and fluid. , which show the behind the scenes of journalism and the media in general as a deadly arena, where you fight for your life – sometimes literally – and together to distort the truth for your own use and consumption.

And if in these ten episodes the spotlight turns on the (magnificent) duel between Bradley and Alex, in which Laura Peterson’s third wheel also arrives, a parallel story shows Mitch’s golden exile (?) Struggling with a journalist who she would like to defend him, the very Italian and always good Valeria Golino.

The Morning Show with its second season it continues to be a precious tragicomic gem, for how admirably it intertwines public and private and for how it can be compelling and dramatic without renouncing to entertain, fully restoring the double value (comic and dramatic) of a world that was already in full crisis of personal and national identity before Covid, but which during the pandemic had to deal with itself, highlighting in an even more accentuated way how social networks have changed almost all social dynamics. Without forgetting to tell also and probably above all how the means that should tell us all this have changed.