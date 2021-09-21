“The Morning Show”: the series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon arrives on Apple TV +

Apple’s new streaming TV starts with a bang from November 1: a $ 300 million series with a stellar cast. Here is the plot and the trailer Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show” Paola Toia



It all begins when the presenter of the television news, played by Jennifer Aniston, announces that her co-host and husband, Steve Carrell, was fired due to a scandal. It is the plot of “The Morning Show“, new million-dollar series that marks the debut on November 1 of the new streaming service Apple TV +.

And the cast is definitely stellar. Next to the Aniston there will be Reese Witherspoon, as an aspiring career journalist who will be tasked with reviving the show after the scandal, ready to overshadow the news queen.

The series, based on an idea of Michael Ellenberg, written by Kerry Ehrin and directed by Mimi Leder, deals with the theme of dishonesty and the daily challenges of a television program, following the swooping descent of the news and the difficulty of bringing fresh news when everyone already has the information always in the palm of their hand.

“The Morning Show” closely tells the lives of the people who accompany Americans in the morning when they wake up. Explore the unique challenges faced by the men and women who have this task on television.

