The Morning Show, the trailer for the series with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

The flagship title of Apple TV + is coming, which sees the two actresses behind the scenes of a popular morning talk show amid scandals and rivalry

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA7D4_qU9jo

It is certainly one of the most anticipated titles of the new platform Apple Tv +, the streaming service that the Cupertino giant will launch in the fall: The Morning Show, in fact, it is the flagship TV series of the upcoming launch also because it sees a rather remarkable cast of stars, starting with the two protagonists, Jennifer Aniston And Reese Whiterspoon. In these hours the first trailer that drops us into the atmosphere of this production with a very American atmosphere.

Loading... Advertisements

As you can see in the anticipation clip, in fact, the episodes drop us behind the scenes of a hugely popular morning show, in fact, or those programs halfway between the news and talk shows that animate the schedules of US local broadcasters. After a sex scandal hit her historical co-host played by Steve Carrell, the character of Aniston is forced to face both the public and the officials of the network alone thirsty for listening. To complicate matters, the arrival of one more young and fresh rival, plays by Whiterspoon, whose immediate popularity will cast doubt on the veteran’s job.

In the cast of the series there are also Billy Cudrup And Mark Duplass. The Morning Show, already ordered for two seasons of ten episodes each, is written by Michael Ellenberg, already signing an ambitious title like The Leftovers, And Kerry Ehrin (Friday Night Lights, Bates Motel). This production will score a back to the small screen for Aniston and Carrell, after the glories of respectively Friends And The Office, while for Witherspoon it is yet another step into the world of television, after the resounding success of Big Little Lies and his other projects that he is producing for various networks.