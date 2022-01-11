The Morning Show will have a third season

The Morning Show, the drama series with Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, is ready to give new events to all fans thanks to the confirmation of its third season. Let’s find out more details together!

The Morning Show – The story continues

Apple is pleased to announce the renewal of the third season of the Morning Show after the success obtained with the second season launched in September and continued until November.

However, the glitzy drama series will have some changes. Indeed, Kerry Ehrin (who developed The Morning Show and was showrunner in season one and two), will leave her position as showrunner and her place will be taken by Charlotte Stoudt (also known for executive producing Netflix’s Pieces of Her). However, Kerry Ehrin will remain as a consultant for the third season.

The cast and production

The cast also features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Continue the long list Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

The series is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

“It has been thrilling to see The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring current affairs storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while at the same time being incredibly compelling and fun.”Said Matt Cherniss, chief of programming for Apple TV +. “We are thrilled to see where Charlotte will take these extraordinary characters in Season 3 and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our majestic cast continue to bring to the fascinating world of morning television.“.

And you, you followed the first season of The Morning Show? Were you hoping for the confirmation of the third season?