News

“The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: the trailer for the second season

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Apple has released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award winning series

August 24, 2021

jennifer-aniston, reese-witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Less than a month to go before the debut of the second season of “The Morning Show“, Successful series with Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, which are also executive producers. Waiting for the release, the next one September 17, Apple TV + released the trailer for the second season.

The first episode will be available immediately, followed by a new one weekly episode every Friday for the series produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

“The Morning Show” second season, plot and cast

In the second season, the team of “The Morning Show” re-emerges after the actions of the two protagonists, Alex and Bradley, trying to change and renew themselves. In the cast we find we also find Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, along with Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Among the new entries Greta Lee as tech savvy Ruairi O’Connor who plays YouTube star Holland Taylor and Julianna Margulies. There will be also Valeria Golino in the role of Paola Lambruschini, director from documentaries. The full first season of “The Morning Show” is still available streaming on Apple TV +.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

821
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
812
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
806
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
624
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
569
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
538
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
429
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
414
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
393
News

Polkadot (DOT) prices increased by 100%, derivatives data show more room for upside Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance
356
News

Price analysis of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano: August 14 – Economy and Finance
To Top