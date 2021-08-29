“The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: the trailer for the second season

Apple has released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award winning series

Less than a month to go before the debut of the second season of “The Morning Show“, Successful series with Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon, which are also executive producers. Waiting for the release, the next one September 17, Apple TV + released the trailer for the second season.

The first episode will be available immediately, followed by a new one weekly episode every Friday for the series produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

“The Morning Show” second season, plot and cast

In the second season, the team of “The Morning Show” re-emerges after the actions of the two protagonists, Alex and Bradley, trying to change and renew themselves. In the cast we find we also find Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, along with Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Among the new entries Greta Lee as tech savvy Ruairi O’Connor who plays YouTube star Holland Taylor and Julianna Margulies. There will be also Valeria Golino in the role of Paola Lambruschini, director from documentaries. The full first season of “The Morning Show” is still available streaming on Apple TV +.

