The mortgage and the current account: the mistake you should never make

When you want to buy a house and you need a mutual, the first thing you usually do is to contact the bank with which you opened your current account in the hope of “snatching” the most advantageous rates.

But is it always like this? and above all, is it mandatory to have an open CC with the bank that issues the loan?

Let’s see’…

It is the consumer who decides

In looking around, perhaps using the numerous rate comparison sites on the web, it could be that those who are buying a house verify that a bank other than the one with which they have an active current account has more advantageous interest rates or allows for deferrals, in terms of installments, which are best suited to one’s financial possibilities.

In this case there is no obligation in the fact that the user / consumer must request the disbursement from his own bank nor is there an obligation that a Cc must be opened at the bank with which he has decided to apply for the loan.

On the contrary, the “Salva Italia” decree law of 2011 obliges the institutions not to have “attitudes” of this kind or unfavorable conditions towards the new customer in the event that they decide not to open the CC.

The same Consumer Code, in art. 36 bis states that “The commercial practice of a bank, credit institution or financial intermediary which, for the purpose of stipulating a loan agreement, obliges the customer to take out an insurance policy issued by the same bank is considered incorrect. , institution or intermediary “.

In fact, therefore, it is the customer who decides what is best to do, whether he keeps the account in another bank or decides to open it in the new one that issues the loan.

But is it better to have a mortgage and a current account in the same bank?

Although there are no prohibitions, there remain, however, the advantages of having an active CC with the same bank with which you take out a mortgage. As mentioned by LaLeggeperTutti.It, having only one institution with which to “interface” allows you to have the installments automatically debited from your account, without having to worry about deadlines and payment of bulletins. In addition, more favorable rates could be obtained by monitoring the Taeg, which includes all ancillary charges.

Furthermore, in the event that the economic conditions of the user or the bank change over the years in terms of the offer, it will be possible to renegotiate the loan, remembering that it differs from the subrogation.