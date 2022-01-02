The “Morvillo Falcone” gymnasium will be named after Melissa Bassi

BRINDISI – The Municipality of Brindisi has given the ok to the proposal to name the gymnasium of the “Morvillo Falcone” institute in Brindisi to Melissa Bassi. In this way, tribute will be paid to the memory of the student who, on the tragic morning of 29 May 2012, at the age of 16, lost her life in the attack perpetrated outside the school in via Galanti, where other students were seriously injured. The process for the naming started on May 20, 2021, with a resolution of the school rabbit. Last December 2, the regional school office for Puglia (territorial area for the Province of Brindisi) asked the municipal administration to express its evaluations with respect to this proposal.

The circular of the Ministry of Education of 12 November 1980 which regulates the naming of schools, classrooms and premises inside schools for people who have died for less than 10 years, in fact, provides that the application must be presented by the regional school office to the competent prefect, accompanied by a copy of the minutes of the school council and the resolution of the Municipal Council of the Municipality where the school or classroom to be named is located.

In a report signed by the mayor Riccardo Rossi and the manager of the branch, Nicola Zizzi, it is noted how the figure of Melissa Bassi “interprets the feeling of indignation towards such heinous acts and the civil commitment of the whole community against all forms of violence “. His memory can therefore “testify and pass on these sentiments to new generations”. Therefore, the go-ahead to the school council’s proposal could not fail to arrive. On Friday (December 31st) the city council expressed itself in favor unanimously. At this point the practice can land in the prefecture.