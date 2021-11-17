The Moscow missile destroys a satellite. Washington’s Anger: “Irresponsible”

Scenes from Star Wars in space when suddenly a dangerous rain of maddened debris broke out. The crew members of the ISS, the International Space Station had to rush into their emergency spacecraft, ready for a return to Earth. Fear and worry in heaven and anger and indignation here on Earth. The finger is pointed at Russia guilty of having made a military test with a missile launched into space to hit one of its satellites, which destroyed the satellite but then triggered the rain of maddened debris. The Russian space agency downplayed the effects of the test, while Secretary of State Blinken on Twitter called the test “reckless”. “We condemn Russia’s reckless test of a direct ascent anti-satellite missile against its own satellite, creating space debris that endangers the lives of astronauts, the integrity of the International Space Station and the interests of all nations.” “Reckless and dangerous act”. France even spoke of “space vandals”. «Space, underlined the Minister of Defense, Florence Parly, is a common good that belongs to 7.7 billion inhabitants of our planet. The space vandals have an enormous responsibility for having produced rubble that pollute and put our astronauts and satellites in danger ». And then the accusation with lots of numbers confirming the enormous risk: “More than 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris have already been set in motion and probably hundreds of thousands smaller ones will be unleashed,” thundered the State Department. Russia, the United States accuses, has taken the test despite repeated US warnings that this kind of test may be a risk not only for satellites, but for the astronauts themselves. “Dangerous, reckless, irresponsible”: the adjectives used in Washington are wasted. Satellites are the tools that provide people all over the world with invaluable services, from telephone and broadband services to weather forecasts, including GPS systems and radio and satellite television communications. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said he was “indignant”: “It is incredible that Russia endangers not only American astronauts and those of international partners on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts”. There are currently seven astronauts on the ISS, the Americans Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron; together with the Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and the German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency. The debris “will remain in orbit for years and potentially decades”, putting the ISS crew and other human spaceflight activities at “significant risk”, as well as satellites in “multiple countries,” thundered Us. Space Command.

Russia has rejected the accusations “There are no facts” in support of these statements, stressed the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, describing the accusation in the Kremlin of “creating risks for the peaceful use of space” as “hypocritical”.