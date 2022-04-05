The Mosquito, Parenzo-Grimaldi clash. “Do you have Covid? It will be a NATO conspiracy”. “You are the sandwich-man of the virus and wars”

Very hard fight a “The mosquito” (Radio24) between one of the presenters of the broadcast, David PorecAnd Fulvio Grimaldiformer war correspondent and notorious vaccine-skeptic.

The 88-year-old journalist announces that he is sick with covid, triggering the pricks in Parenzo which ironically attributes the infection to a conspiracy of Soros and of Born.

Grimaldi gives him some “Newsboy” of the “Sandwich-man of the virus and wars”. And singing the song “I said to the sun” by Ettore Petrolini and then made famous by Gigi Proiettiannounces his imminent hospitalization, attributable, according to him, not to the lack of vaccine, but to a congenital problem of chronic bronchitis.

“Look, no one is happy with your hospitalization – Poreč points out – On the contrary, I’m sorry for all those people who have fallen into the trap of bad information and who have not vaccinated themselves. I’m really sorry, but you should have been vaccinated ”.

“No – Grimaldi replies – I would already be dead. You, Poreč, are a living dead ”.

See also Russia-Ukraine war, corpses, abandoned tanks and mass graves: the report of the Ansa envoy from the devastated city of Bucha

The lively question and answer continues for a few minutes and explodes violently when Grimaldi defines a feint la Bucha massacreattributing responsibility to the Azov battalion.

“I were you I would be ashamed – Poreč arises – I’m sorry because you are very sick, but you are saying shameful things ”.

“It’s all false, I have the evidence and the documents. You don’t know shit ”, replies Grimaldi, who however does not cite any concrete evidence to support his thesis.

“What kind of proof do you have? – Poreč urges – You are about to go to the hospital because you feel bad about the covid and you are still talking bullshit. You are a paranoid of a paranoid ”.

“You are abysmal in ignorance – relaunches Grimaldi – I don’t know how you manage to be a journalist. They took away your logic, you have to be an idiot to make that massacre. In your opinion, are the Russians so idiots as to give themselves this hammering on their balls? “.

See also Ukraine, Zelensky: “Russia will try to hide the traces of its crimes, we will punish the guilty. The sanctions are not enough “

The controversy continues with a tight ping pong of insults, reaching a climax when Grimaldi accuses Poreč of having played first the “persecuted Jew” and then the defender of the Azov battalion.

Parenzo announces a lawsuit against Grimaldi, who, in turn, communicates his decision to denounce the journalist, hoping for his removal from the order of journalists.

To quell the fiery controversy is Giuseppe Crucianiwho in the face of Grimaldi’s corruption allegations against Parenzo specifies: “Nobody is corrupt here. You can also say that he has to be disbarred, but not that he takes money from someone to say things, because that’s not true ”.