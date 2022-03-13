The most accurate AI medical diagnosis system

“Hi, I’m Symptoma. I can help you figure out what might go wrong when you’re not feeling well. Simply enter the symptoms by separating them with a comma ”.

This is the message that appears on the Symptoma sitethe most accurate artificial intelligence system for medical diagnosis in the world.

Each year, misdiagnoses cause delays and errors in therapy and, in extreme cases, lead to death. This problem affects all levels of health care. The ever-increasing number of diseases and the ever-increasing amount of related information can overwhelm doctors who misdiagnose 15%. Additionally, patients with rare diseases can wait years to be properly diagnosed.

For this, a group of European researchers led by Jama Nateqi has developed a digital assistant that assigns a list of possible causes to each symptom posted on the online platform.

Symptoma’s CEO, Jama Nateqi, 37, an Austrian of German origin with Afghan origins (and a Cambodian name), thanks to European funding, has launched the project to improve the quality of diagnostics by reducing costs and time required: “We want every patient to get a correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment. The goal is to pave the way for precision medicine ”.

Symptoma is a very easy to use chatbot using artificial intelligence (AI), with an accuracy rate of + 95%. The user once on the site they will have to indicate their symptoms and answer a series of short questions.

After evaluating all symptoms, the Symptoma search engine returns a list of potential medical causes sorted by probability. Unlike other online symptom testing tools that often use limited databases, Symptoma also includes information on rare diseases, overcoming skewed odds, and inaccurate diagnoses. Its database tracks over 20,000 diseases and billions of symptom and risk factor connections. Medical journals, user data, and electronic health records serve as sources for this information.

Developed over 15 years of scientific research, Symptoma today has millions of users, identifies over 20,000 diseases and is ranked as the number one healthcare tool for diagnostic accuracy. Jama and his team have won 46 international awards over the years for their innovation and dedication to delivering e-health solutions.

Symptoma has also become a key player in the global fight against the coronavirus. The ability to perform a COVID-19 risk assessment was added to the website: a test carried out in March 2020 showed that this tool had a diagnostic accuracy rate of over 96%. This exceptional rate of reliability proved particularly important as the coronavirus exhibited a number of different symptoms.

“The symptom is the first step towards a new paradigm of making medical decisions in diagnostics on the basis of objective, not subjective reasoning”adds Nateqi.

Project partners assume that this solution will become a precise auxiliary diagnostic tool that doctors will use to speed up disease diagnosis, taking into account the latest information on rare diseases. At the same time, they expect it to contribute to a better understanding of biomarkers and clinical symptoms.

Symptoma’s website is as follows: www.symptoma.it/