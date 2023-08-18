The most amazing and spectacular Madrid | madrid

Madrid always allows you to discover a new road, a new experience, a new place. Creating new and different experiences for a friend, family member or colleague is undoubtedly the best seduction weapon to spend an unforgettable afternoon. It is the perfect city to love and be loved in. For that reason, this week’s plans have been chosen to tempt: an exquisite meal at Juana La Loca in the La Latina neighborhood, a affogato With the ideal combination between coffee and ice cream in Cora, and finally, a musical show by candlelight in the best venues of Madrid, organized by Candlelight.

Bizarrap’s Favorite Tortilla Skewers

A tortilla skewer from Juana La Loca restaurant in Madrid, in an image provided by the restaurant.

Juana La Loca (Plaza de Puerta de Moros, 4) is a restaurant you have to try once in your life. Not only for its famous tortilla skewers, but also for the experience that its owner, Isabel Tocchetti, provides from the moment you step foot in her place. A few meters from Rastro, it is a mandatory stop for singers like Calamaro or Fito Paez. Young Argentinian artist Bizarrap recommended this place in an interview a few weeks ago, and since then reservations have gone up and it has gone viral on the net. Tocchetti is still surprised by his response. He confesses, “I didn’t even know he had come.”

It is recommended to start with a good tortilla skewer and then let yourself be tempted by its menu pintxos including teriyaki eel nigiri with foie gras, smoked sardines with burrata or soft shell crab, “Every month, different options are also offered from the menu along with market products, such as Pipras (chili pepper in Basque), the perretxicos (mushrooms) or tomatoes”, assures the owner.

Perfect combination of coffee and ice cream

Black Coffee with an Affogato, Vanilla Ice Cream, courtesy of Cora Gelato & Coffee.

Irie Severino, 27, and Melissa Motta, 29, are two friends and partners from Argentina who, after completing their master’s degrees, decided to start a business together. One loved ice cream and the other coffee, so they agreed to put their passion together and open the first ice cream cafeteria in Madrid: Cora Gelato & Coffee.

At this location you can order tasting coffee or choose from the 18 flavors of ice cream they have, but there is no doubt that their star product is the amalgamation of their passion, Affogato: A black coffee with a ball of vanilla inside a glass which makes it the best summer dessert. You can also make many combinations between coffee, tea and matcha, and ice cream enjoyed alone or together. “We recommend that our customers stay on campus and enjoy the experience,” says Motta.

A show between candles and music

Imagine being immersed in a candlelit performance taking place in spectacular venues never before used as concert halls, where live music can be enjoyed in a completely new and unique way. Could This is possible only by candlelight.

Candlelight was born in Madrid as a classical music cycle with a more intimate format. The objective was clear: to democratize access to culture. In recent years, it has grown rapidly due to the photogenic nature of the settings filled with millions of candles. These have been presented in over 100 cities and enjoyed by over 3,000 people. Manager Ruben Giral says, “We are the largest provider of classical music in the world, and now we also play tributes to Ed Sheeran or Coldplay, among others.”

In the capital, its upcoming performances can be enjoyed in prestigious venues such as the Ateneo, Calle del Prado or the Four Seasons Hotel. All you have to do is enter their website, choose the type of show and location. After that, all that remains is an unforgettable experience, which is guaranteed.

“Madrid lacked this type of experience and, being so photogenic, we saw it could work. Although it may seem very commercial, we have a guarantee of high quality”, assures its manager in Madrid. The show lasts an hour and tickets cost around 20 euros.

