Ovarian cancer is one of the most common diseases and one of the most difficult to diagnose. Let’s see what are the most and least common symptoms and causes.

The ovarian cancer it is one of the most common and difficult to diagnose. The functions of the ovaries are mainly two: to produce estrogen, progesterone and oocytes (the female reproductive cells). Each month, during a woman’s menstrual cycle, the ovaries produce an egg that moves across the uterus for eventual fertilization. Cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled proliferation of cells in the female organ, most of the time it is the cells that produce the eggs that are the cause.

The causes that can lead to the onset of this disease are still unknown, however some factors can influence its onset. These factors are: genetics, age (most women affected by this type of cancer are in fact over 50), smoking, sedentary lifestyle and obesity.

You may also be interested in >>> Cancer: the first symptoms that appear are common to many people

Symptoms of ovarian cancer

THE symptoms of ovarian cancer are not always recognizable because they are similar to those of the most common conditions. One of the symptoms to watch out for is persistent abdominal swelling. This situation is due to intestinal gas, and usually when you have the feeling of tense and full peace, the first thing you think about is to change your eating plan. In fact, attention must be paid to whether this symptom persists over time.

You might also be interested in >>> Eating habits that age you prematurely: some are frequent

The other common symptoms of this disease are: more frequent urination, pain in the abdomen, swollen belly, satiety, loss of appetite. Those more rare instead they are: unexplained weight loss, feeling tired, diarrhea and constipation. This type of cancer is difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can be confused with other conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome. Although difficult to diagnose, if caught early and with proper care, it can be fought. Therefore, one is fundamental early diagnosis.