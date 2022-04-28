The most and least sold games of the main Nintendo franchises with current figures

A new and interesting message has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the most and least successful games of its main franchises.

Specifically, this list offered by Nintendo Life shows deliveries of the different series that have sold more and less on every platform launched. We leave it below:

Donkey Kong: Best Seller: Donkey Kong Country – 9.30 million copies sold Least Selling: DK: King of Swing – 0.28 million copies sold

Fire Emblem: Best Seller: Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 3.02 million copies sold Underselling: Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn – No official sales figure

Kirby: Best Seller: Kirby’s Dream Land – 5.13 million copies sold Underselling: Kirby Battle Royale – 0.33 million copies sold

Super Mario: Best Seller: Super Mario Bros. – 40.24 million copies sold Least Selling: New Super Luigi U – 3.07 million copies sold

Mario Kart: Best Seller: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 43.35 million copies sold Least Selling: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.27 million copies sold

Super Smash Bros.: Best Seller: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 27.4 million copies sold Least Selling: Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 5.38 million copies sold

Pokemon: Best Seller: Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow – 45.69 million copies sold Underselling: Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 6.5 million copies sold

The Legend of Zelda: Best Seller: Breath of the Wild – 25.8 million copies sold Least Selling: Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland – 0.234 million copies sold

starfox: Best Seller: Star Fox 64 – 4 million copies sold Least Selling: Star Fox Zero – 0.44 million copies sold

Metroids: Best Seller: Metroid Prime – 2.84 million copies sold Least Selling: Metroid Prime: Federation Force – 0.15 million copies sold

WarioWare: Best Seller: WarioWare: Touched! – 2.47 million copies sold Less sold; Game & Wario – 0.25 million copies sold

Animal Crossing: Best Seller: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 37.62 million copies sold Least Selling: Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival – 0.49 million copies sold



