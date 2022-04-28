Games
The most and least sold games of the main Nintendo franchises with current figures
A new and interesting message has recently been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the most and least successful games of its main franchises.
Specifically, this list offered by Nintendo Life shows deliveries of the different series that have sold more and less on every platform launched. We leave it below:
- Donkey Kong:
- Best Seller: Donkey Kong Country – 9.30 million copies sold
- Least Selling: DK: King of Swing – 0.28 million copies sold
- Fire Emblem:
- Best Seller: Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 3.02 million copies sold
- Underselling: Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn – No official sales figure
- Kirby:
- Best Seller: Kirby’s Dream Land – 5.13 million copies sold
- Underselling: Kirby Battle Royale – 0.33 million copies sold
- Super Mario:
- Best Seller: Super Mario Bros. – 40.24 million copies sold
- Least Selling: New Super Luigi U – 3.07 million copies sold
- Mario Kart:
- Best Seller: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 43.35 million copies sold
- Least Selling: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – 1.27 million copies sold
- Super Smash Bros.:
- Best Seller: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 27.4 million copies sold
- Least Selling: Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 5.38 million copies sold
- Pokemon:
- Best Seller: Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow – 45.69 million copies sold
- Underselling: Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 6.5 million copies sold
- The Legend of Zelda:
- Best Seller: Breath of the Wild – 25.8 million copies sold
- Least Selling: Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland – 0.234 million copies sold
- starfox:
- Best Seller: Star Fox 64 – 4 million copies sold
- Least Selling: Star Fox Zero – 0.44 million copies sold
- Metroids:
- Best Seller: Metroid Prime – 2.84 million copies sold
- Least Selling: Metroid Prime: Federation Force – 0.15 million copies sold
- WarioWare:
- Best Seller: WarioWare: Touched! – 2.47 million copies sold
- Less sold; Game & Wario – 0.25 million copies sold
- Animal Crossing:
- Best Seller: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 37.62 million copies sold
- Least Selling: Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival – 0.49 million copies sold
