The most anticipated action films of 2022

Hopefully, in 2022 we will finally be able to walk into a movie theater, buy some popcorn and shoot some of the action movies we’ve been looking forward to most this year, but which have been postponed for obvious reasons. I speak mainly of Top Gun: Maverick, John Wick 4 And Mission: Impossible 7, which we should have seen by now. Let’s console ourselves by thinking that 2022 could be a fantastic year for action in the cinema, with titles like The Mercenaries 4, Bullet Train, Tyler Rake 2 and many others of enormous interest, plus (hopefully) some surprises. Let’s take a look at the action movies coming in the new year.

NB: Yes, the release month is for some films related to the American market. At the moment the details regarding our territory are scarce but we will update the post as soon as the dates are confirmed.

The 355 (January 7 USA)

Directed by Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), The 355 see Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger And Penélope Cruz as a group of international secret agents grappling with the search for a top secret weapon that has fallen into the wrong hands. The cast also includes Fan BingBing, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez. TRAILER.

Uncharted (February)

Probably needs no introduction this film based on the famous video game saga Naughty Dog. Directs Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), while the protagonists are Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg. At the center are the adventures of Nathan Drake (Holland), in search of the “greatest treasure ever found” together with his witty partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). TRAILER.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (March 18 USA)

After Wrath of Man, Guy Ritchie come back to collaborate with your friend again Jason Statham for this spy story shot between the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, and also starring Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes And Josh Hartnett. In the center is super spy Orson Fortune (Statham), tasked with tracking down and stopping the sale of a new lethal war technology controlled by billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Grant). Fortune and his team recruit the biggest Hollywood movie star Danny Francis (Hartnett) to infiltrate the Simmonds organization, who is a huge fan of his. TRAILER.

The Lost City (March 25 USA)

There are echoes of In pursuit of the green stone in the plot of The Lost City, who will see Sandra Bullock as a romance and adventure novelist kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to the ancient lost city treasure of his latest book. Alan (Channing Tatum), the model that appears on the covers of her novels, leaves to save her. The film is directed by Adam And Aaron Nee starting from an idea of Seth Gordon (How to kill the boss … and live happily). TRAILER.

Ambulance (April 8 USA)

The new action of Michael Bay he chooses a path less bombastic than his usual. Ambulance is the remake of a Danish film and sees Yahya Abdul Mateen II And Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of two adoptive brothers who, after a robbery, seize an ambulance with a seriously injured policeman on board, and run away. Also in the cast Eiza González. Guaranteed fun, because we are in the expert hands of one of the greatest living action directors. The film was scheduled for us on February 24, but recently in the US it was postponed to April 8. We will see if the Italian date will be maintained. TRAILER.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (April 22 USA)

From the teaser trailer it looks more like a comedy than an action, but how not to include in this list a film in which Nicolas Cage does he play himself freewheeling? The plot has similarities to Operation Fortune: Cage needs the money and agrees to attend the birthday of a very rich fan (Pedro Pascal) embroiled in shady deals. However, the actor is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) to fit the fan. Things will not go well at all. Directs Tom Gormican (That awkward moment). The Italian title should be The talent of Mr. C.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 26)

Do we mean “most anticipated action of 2022”? Let’s face it. Top Gun: Maverick it was originally scheduled for June 2020. It will come practically two years later following several postponements for that thing you already know. And this time, come on, we should be there. The plot is still quite nebulous: we only know that Pete “Maverick” Mitchell still works as a test pilot today and has avoided upgrading in order not to have to remain on the ground. In the cast we will see Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller (as Goose’s son) and even Val Kilmer in the role of Iceman. Directs Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion). TRAILER.

Shotgun Wedding (June 29 USA)

From Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) an action comedy with Jennifer Lopez And Josh Duhamel in the role of two betrothed whose expensive and extravagant destination wedding is derailed when all the guests are taken hostage. The two, who were having serious doubts whether or not to proceed with the marriage, will have to save family and friends and will rediscover, in doing so, why they had fallen in love. We will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Bullet Train (July 15 USA)

And speaking of great action directors: come back David Leitch, co-director of John Wick and author of Atomic Blonde And Deadpool 2, for a choral action based on a novel by Kotaro Isaka. The cast includes Brad Pitt, the rapper Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon And Logan Lerman. At the center of the film, five killers on a high-speed train, who discover that their targets are linked together.

Mission: Impossible 7 (September)

Another highly postponed film due to Covid, the seventh Mission: Impossible it should arrive here in September (September 30 will be released in the US). Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, with Christopher McQuarrie still in directing. In the cast this time too Hayley Atwell (the Peggy Carter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) e Henry Czerny, who reprises the role of Kittridge from the first film in the saga. Expect more and more insane stunts: this time, Tom will launch his motorbike off a cliff.

Creed III (November 2022 USA)

Very little is known about the third installment of the Adonis Creed saga, other than the fact that it won’t be there Sylvester Stallone and that the film will be directed by the protagonist Michael B. Jordan, making his debut behind the camera. The film is slated for November 2022, but filming hasn’t even started yet. Therefore it is possible that it will be postponed.

Dates to be defined

Havoc

If you love action you should know the name of Gareth Evans, director who made his mark in the history of the genre with the masterpiece The Raid. His next film will be titled Havoc and will be interpreted by none other than by Tom Hardy (And Timothy Olyphant And Forest Whitaker). It will arrive on Netflix and tell the story of a battered detective following a drug deal gone wrong who, making his way through the criminal undergrowth of an unidentified city, will have to find and save the son of a politician. In doing so, he will discover a web of corruption and conspiracy that envelops the entire city.

The Mercenaries 4

The fourth chapter of the saga of Expendables it’s actually a kind of mini-reboot that will shift the focus to Lee Christmas, the character played by Jason Statham. Sylvester Stallone will have a marginal role and will pass the baton of the series to him. We will also review Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture, but there will be several new entries. Between these Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais And Tony Jaa. The direction is by Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed).

Tyler Rake 2

Tyler Rake is not dead. Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave And Joe Russo they return in front of the camera, the direction and the screenplay respectively. The sequel will be released on Netflix at a later date. HERE a taste.