The most anticipated albums of 2022

There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and surprise albums. That’s why this list of the most anticipated records of 2022 is necessarily partial. However, it’s a good feeling: from the Cat Power covers to the two discs that Jack White will release three months apart from each other, from the returns of Animal Collective, Alt-J and Placebo, 2022 promises to be a year of beautiful music. And maybe even some fun competitions, since we will probably listen to the new works of the Gallagher brothers (Liam has already started teasing Noel on Twitter).

One of the most anticipated albums of the month of January is Covers from Cat Power with pieces by Nick Cave, Jackson Browne, Iggy Pop, Pogues, Bob Seger, Frank Ocean and others. It will be released on January 14, as well as Sick! by Earl Sweatshirt (interview here), The Boy Named If from Elvis Costello, Hell on Church Street of the Punch Brothers. The Overload will be released on January 21, the highly anticipated debut of the new heroes of English post punk (and many other things) Yard Act. They will be released on January 28th The Zealot Gene, first unreleased album named Jethro Tull from J-Tull Dot Com from 1999, the namesake by Anaïs Mitchell (present the work Hadestown?) And Extreme Witchcraft of the Eels. Before that, Friday 7, we will listen Dawn FM from The Weeknd, who in presenting this «new sound universe» mentioned the names of Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never.

The 2022 of Italian music will begin with X2 of the producer Sick Luke, which arrives at the debut album accompanied by the national pop and rap team of recent years (tha Supreme and Sfera, Ghali and Madame, Tedua and Fabri Fibra, Cosmo and Pop X, among others). We will hear it on January 7th. A week later it will be the turn of another debut, Universe from Mara Sattei, from Camouflage from Ditonellapiaga, which we will see in Sanremo with the Rector, and of Virus from Noyz Narcos (who anticipated something in his latest documentary). In January there will also be the new di Francesco Bianconi (with the cover of Playa by and with Baby K, but we don’t know anything else), by My current homeland by Massimo Zamboni and by Underwater by Ludovico Einaudi, arriving on January 21st.

February will instead be the month of Cesare Cremonini (his The girl of the future comes out on 25, here the first single Hummingbird) and obviously the songs of Sanremo, which in some cases will accompany a record. At the moment the only security is Elisa (Back to the Future / Back to the Future comes out on 18), but she won’t be alone. In these parts we bet on Achille Lauro, Giovanni Truppi, Dargen D’Amico.

Outside our borders there is some more certainty, with a ton of records that will console those who really don’t want to hear about the festival. February 4th will be the day of the return of Mitski (with Laurel Hell) and of the Animal Collective (Time Skiffs), of the album on “faith and resignation” by Cate Le Bon (Pompeii) and the second of Black Country, New Road (Ants From Up There), one of the most interesting bands of the new post punk scene that will have to confirm itself after the excellent debut. A week later, on February 11, Spoon’s tenth album will arrive (Lucifer On the Sofa), the new of Trentemøller (Memory) And Visitor psychedelic punkettoni Empath (we interviewed them), the third solo album by Eddie Vedder (Earthling), 4 from slash with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and two highly anticipated records in the hipster area, that is The Dream of the Alt-J And Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You of the Big Thief.

On February 18 continues the wave of music with Once Twice Melody of the Beach House, Texas Moon by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, ideal sequel to the excellent EP Texas Sun And Life on Earth from Hurray for the Riff Raff. The month will end with Everything Was Beautiful of the Spiritualized, which from the “pharmacological” cover (and from the tales of the sessions, which seem to have involved a string and brass section) seems to refer to the classic Ladies and Gentlemen We’re Floating In Space, and with the return of the Tears for Fears (The Tipping Point, “A cycle of songs that refer to the critical moments that the two, and the whole world, have faced in the last seventeen years”). Both will be released on the 25th. Same date for the EP of Guns N ‘Roses Hard Skool: will we also listen to an entire album in the course of 2022?

From March the certain releases begin to decrease: a little because of the uncertainties of the pandemic, a little because the artists tend to announce the discs with less and less advance, probably in the hope that the surprise release will have viral effects (in a good way ). For sure there is a highly anticipated album, Multitude from Stromae, coming March 4th along with Painless by Nilufer Yanya, Things Are Great by Band of Horses e Space Cowboy from Tommaso Paradiso. A week later it will be the turn of Tongues by Tanya Ragaq, while on the 18th we will return to the hyperpop world of Charli XCX. At the end of the month, on the 25th, another return, that of Placebo with Never Let Me Go.

From April onwards the confirmed discs are few: Two Ribbons of Let’s Eat Grandma arrives on the 8th, the same day as the new’s Father John Misty (is titled Chloe and the Next 20th Century), of the homonym of Wet Leg and of the first of the two albums by Jack White, Fear of the Dawn (second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, will be released in July). The new di comes out in May Liam Gallagher (C’mon You Know arrives on 27). His brother also went to the studio Noel Gallagher, with crew in tow: he closed the album a couple of weeks ago. On June 24, Steven Wilson will return with his family Porcupine Tree (Closure / Continuation).

Then there are all the confirmed discs but still with no release date. Let’s start with Motomami from Rosalía (he told us in this interview), Book 1 by Grimes e Factory Baby from Noname, two records that could mark the end of their careers, and Familia by Camila Cabello. Speaking of “latest records”, in 2022 we will also listen to that of Brockhampton. New year also means a new album by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, which they will release Made in Timeland just in time for their Timeland festival. The new album by 100 gecs is confirmed, who have talked about it on social networks (it will be entitled, as usual, 10000 gecs). He did the same FKA twigs, who in a conversation with fans on Discord said the follow-up to Magdalene it will be a “deep, honest and exciting” mixtape.

In 2022 we will listen to the third album by Fontaines DC, still untitled, as well as the new gods Muse (Matt Bellamy played an excerpt bordering on metal, so far from the pop of Simulation Theory) and of Death Cab for Cutie, who posted photos in the studio and reminded fans that they will return in 2022. The same said Cardi B, the Care and Machine Gun Kelly, which promised a much heavier record than Tickets to My Downfall. Speaking of pop-punk: we’ll also hear the new di Avril Lavigne, recorded with the help of Travis Barker.

There was also a lot of talk about the new album by Arctic Monkeys: drummer Matt Helders said it’s almost ready and plan to release it before next summer, when they hope to be back on tour. The posthumous record of Aaliyah (we have already heard Poison, in collaboration with The Weeknd), and we’re also expecting something from Paramore (Hayley Williams talked about it in a newsletter sent to fans). The same goes for Björk, who said in an interview that his new album is well underway and that the songs travel “around 80 or 90 bpm, the rhythm that follows when I walk”. The idea of ​​the record is to «recreate the atmosphere of a club in the living room». Then there are the Weezer, who will publish the project in 2022 Seasons, or four albums, one for each season. “Spring it will be joyful and relaxed, the autumn one will be Strokes-style rock, while in the winter we will be sad and acoustic, like Elliot Smith, ”said Rivers Cuomo. Pete Townshend has instead announced that he is working on old demos to reconstruct the “lost” rock work of the Who Lifehouse, which is expected to come out in 2022.

Returning to Italy, i Marlene Kuntz they will release what came out of their traveling music lab, Karma Climate. We also expect a new album by Elodie (after the single Vertigo), Jovanotti (who sooner or later will put together the pieces of his The disk of the sun he is publishing) e Daniele Silvestri, who confirmed it by announcing the dates of his new tour. The same goes for psychologists, who after the single On the walls they should release another record. There is a lot of talk about the return of two great pop voices, Laura Pausini and Giorgia, and also a possible solo debut of Manuel Agnelli, after the songs written for Diabolik (we talked about it in an interview). We are also betting on the return of one of the most interesting voices in the new pop, Aries. We close with Tiziano Ferro, who announced that The world is Ours will be released on November 11th, ei Måneskin, which after an unrepeatable year (we told you about it here) could close the conversation started with Theater of Wrath Vol. 1 or, why not, surprise us with something completely different (and more international in scope).

In 2022 we should finally listen to the new album by Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante (Rick Rubin compared it to Stadium Arcadium), the solo debut of Michael Stipe (we already expected it last year and we have no intention of giving up) and the new songs that i Rolling Stones they have been working for some time. In December Arcade Fire returned to play live (it hadn’t happened since before the pandemic), and who knows, maybe they will release something. John Fogerty, ZZ Top and Suede are working on their respective records. Towards the end of the year the album by Smile, the group formed by Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet. Kevin Shields talked about new material from the My Bloody Valentine, ditto Matt Johnson with The The.

It is reasonable to expect the new album by Kendrick Lamar, who will take to the Super Bowl stage in February with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J Blige, as well as new Taylor’s Version, obviously of Taylor Swift. Someone keeps dreaming of Rihanna’s new album, but they might wake up listening to Beyoncé’s.