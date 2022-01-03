The most anticipated albums of 2022

While 2021 has been another disastrous year for live music on the one hand, on the other it has demonstrated, with the multimillion-dollar sales of the catalogs of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Neil Young, the central importance of great songs, better if contained in albums that over time became pop-rock classics. For this reason, despite the increasing importance of singles and playlists in the use of streaming music, albums are still relevant and expected by music lovers, especially for those who still invest large sums in physical media.

Since rap is the most loved music today by young people, on January 14 we report Stories of love with rain and other stories of showers and thunderstorms by Murubutu and Virus by Noyz Narcos, two very different artists, but of sure interest for those who love the genre. The light-hearted collective of Il Pagante will release the album on January 21st Devastating, anticipated by the individual A package for you with Lorella Cuccarini. On the same day the refined pianist Ludovico Einaudi will present his latest work Underwater, while his new album should be released by the end of the month, the former Baustelle Francesco Bianconi, which will be anticipated on January 7 by the single Playa with Baby K. As for international rock, it will be released on January 14th Brightside of the Lumineers, while January 21 will be the turn of Change The Show by Miles Kane. February will be a month full of releases for Italian music, with most of the 25 big names of the Sanremo Festival releasing a new album, an Ep or a collection containing the new Sanremo song. It will hit stores on February 18Back to the future / Back to the future from Elisa and February 25th The girl of the future by Cesare Cremonini, two artists sharing the same international vocation in their music. British alt rock band Bastille will release on February 4th Give me the future, while February 14 will be the turn of the expected Earthling, Eddie Vedder’s third solo album. There is no certain date yet, but the new album by punk-pop diva Avril Lavigne is also expected in February, who in this regard declared: “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to do”.

March will be the month in which the last labors of Tommaso Paradiso will come out, who in Space Cowboys (March 4) will have to demonstrate that he is able to free himself from the fortunate experience with The Giornalisti, and Laura Pausini, our most beloved singer abroad, of which, however, the title and release date are not yet known. In the same month, the new Stereophonics discs will be released (Oochya!, March 4), Stromae (Multitude, March 4) and Placebo (Never Let Me Go, March 25), the latter expected for nine years. There is great interest in the publication of C’mon You Know by Liam Gallagher (May 27), after the excellent public and critical results of the two previous solo works, in perfect balance between modernity and tradition. The title, tracklist and date of publication are not yet known, but it is certain that the 15th studio project by Eros Ramazzotti, who has recently celebrated 40 years of career, will be released by 2022. There is already a date, 11 November, for Tiziano Ferro’s return with The world is Ours, the eighth album by the singer-songwriter from Latina. As for Italian music, in 2022 the new records of Giorgia, Elodie, Daniele Silvestri, Francesco Gabbani, Francesca Michielin, Gianluca Grignani, The Kolors, Renzo Rubino, Ron and Simona Molinari.

It is still unclear whether “the disk of the sun” promised by Jovanotti it will become a real physical album or if it will remain an open playlist, while in the coming months, after the great success of Theater of Wrath – Vol. I, could arrive the third disc of unreleased Maneskin, more and more projected to the foreign market. For fans of international R&B, the most anticipated albums will be those of Rihanna, The Weeknd and Aaliyah (who died in 2001 in a plane crash), whose first posthumous album will be released. Unstoppable, full of illustrious guests. In the pop world, the new projects of Madonna, Britney Spears and Taylor Swift are expected in 2002, while rock lovers will have their teeth in the records of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, The Cure, Arctic Monkeys, Blink 182 and Ozzy Osbourne, whose new album will feature Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi. Five years after excellent DAMNin 2017, Kendrick Lamar should finally be back in stores with a new job: he will have two fierce rivals in Machine Gun Kelly and Cardi B for the rap album palm of 2022.

