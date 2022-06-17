The most anticipated film releases for this summer 2022

Is there a worse feeling than waiting patiently for what we long for so much? Without a doubt, this happens to all of us on two occasions: the first with how long and hard it is to wait for the arrival of summer and how quickly it passes afterwards, and the second with the premiere of that movie that we have been looking forward to for months. watch. Going to the movies, eating popcorn and enjoying good company is one of the greatest pleasures that life gives us and one that is very easy to take advantage of. But, what are the most anticipated movie releases for this summer 2022? Read on and find out all the details.

Cinema premieres summer 2022

‘Lightyear’

The June 17 One of the most anticipated Pixar spin-offs is released that promises to break the billboard this summer. With the voice of Chris Evans in the main character, the film will tell the story of the man who gave rise to the doll. Also, with David Bowie listening in the background nothing can go wrong. You can read HERE the review made by Cinematopsail of this movie.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

The perfect combination of action and comedy will also arrive on June 17 to the big screen. The renowned actor Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage himself in one of the funniest and most interesting films in which Pedro Pascal has been cast. What more could you want?. You can read HERE the review made by Cinematopsail of this movie.

Elvis

Have you ever let down, Elvis? Baz Luhrmann will this time be in charge of bringing us closer to the history of The King from the June 24. The fashion of musical biopics is back in style!

black phone

That necessary and creepy pinch of terror could not be missing… From the June 24 the phone will start ringing in the same basement where Finney, the kidnapper’s latest victim, is. With Ethan Hawke as the protagonist and Scott Derrickson… What can go wrong?

Minions. Gru’s Origin

The Minions are back! And, as it is always a good idea to scratch in the past of the animated characters, the 1st of July The movie is released that will make you know everything you didn’t know about Gru, our favorite villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth installment about the God of Thunder is here! Also, with the participation of Natalie Portman as Lady Thor. Still don’t know the date? I’ll give you a hint: don’t make plans for him. July 8.

Father there is only one 3

You know what they say: there are no two without three and Santiago Segura is very clear about this: the July 15 will launch the third installment of the family comedy that has achieved so much success. He will have the help of Antonio Resines, who has not been able to resist working together with Toni Acosta, Leo Harlem or Silvia Abril in this piece of film.

bullet train

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman together in a promising action plot directed by David Leitch. The July 22 you have a date with them!

I’m going to have a good time

G-men already said it: I’m going to have a good time. And, starting from August 5 you will be able to do it thanks to David Serrano, who has decided to direct this musical. A story that moves between the present and the 80s, where the band’s songs will be the real stars.

Tadeo Jones 3: The Emerald Tablet

Five years after the second film, the 26 of August Tadeo Jones and his adventures return. You can not lose this!