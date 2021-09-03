Princesses, freaks, spaceships: this is all we will see at the Lido.

There are now a few days to go until the inaugural ceremony of the 78th Venice International Film Festival and on social media it is already hype for the stars present on the red carpet or on the titles that will be presented in the hall.

For the second consecutive year the exhibition is scheduled from 1 to 11 September 2021, does not stop in the face of the pandemic: to the prevention measures already applied rigorously and firmly in 2020, the mandatory green pass or the negative buffer within 48 hours are added.

Measures that will not prevent enthusiasts, onlookers and professionals from arriving at the Venetian Lido with the same enthusiasm of the pre-Covid era. And judging by the onslaught of these days on the online ticket office to win a seat at the official screenings, it seems there is a lot of desire for great cinema.

The films in competition

The one announced by the director Alberto Barbera in the usual press conference in mid-July is, on paper, one of the richest and most heterogeneous editions ever. We will see the return to the lagoon of the great Hollywood mainstream productions, the most anticipated Italian films, up to the lesser known European and international auteur cinema, from which we expect surprises and the discovery of new talents.

To open the dances of the Official Competition will be Madres paralelas from Pedro Almodóvar, competing for the Golden Lion after 33 years of absence from the Venetian festival. The film tells the story of two women, a teenager and a mature, who share a hospital room as they are about to become mothers.

The film, preceded by a beautiful and evocative poster, has as its protagonist Penélope Cruz, muse of the passionate Spanish director. The actress will double her presence on the Venetian red carpet with Competencia oficial, also in competition, by Argentines Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, a brilliant comedy about the narcissism that afflicts the entertainment world.

There is certainly one of the most anticipated films of the competition Power of the dog by Jane Campion, the legendary director of Piano Lessons. A costume drama set in 1920s Montana starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch in the unusual role of a violent man.

Great curiosity also for The lost daughter, behind the camera debut for actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. Based on the novel by Elena Ferrante “The dark daughter”, the film boasts a fascinating cast: the Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and the young Paul Mescal, launched by the TV series “Normal people”.

On September 3, eyes on Kristen Stewart and her portrayal of Lady Diana in Spencer by Pablo Larraín. The great Chilean director has already tried his hand at an unconventional biopic on Jackie Kennedy starring Natalie Portman, also presented in Venice in 2016. We are sure that he will return to the public an unexplored Diana caught in the most difficult moment of her life.

Among the returns to the lagoon we also point out that of the veteran Paul Schrader (the director of “American gigolo”!) Who directs Oscar Isaac in The card counter, the talented Ana Lily Amirpour with Mona Lisa and the blood moon, Lorenzo Vigas (Golden Lion in 2015 with “Ti guardo”) with La Caja and Stéphane Brizé who in An autre monde once again explores the most critical aspects of the world of work together with his fetish actor Vincent Lindon. From France also the costume film Illusion Perdues by Xavier Giannoli with Benjamin Voisin and former enfant prodige Xavier Dolan and especially The event by Audrey Diwan, taken from Annie Ernaux’s memoir about her clandestine abortion in France in 1963.

Italians

This edition will certainly be remembered as the one with the largest presence of Italian titles, confirming the good state of health of our home cinema industry. Only in competition there are five: on 2 September it will be presented It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, in which the Neapolitan director promises to return to the more intimate and personal atmospheres of his early works. The film tells the story of Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), a boy who grew up in Naples in the 1980s and dreams of meeting his legend: Diego Armando Maradona.

Loading... Advertisements

Two days later it will be the turn of The hole by Michelangelo Frammartino, author of a contemplative cinema outside the box, where the protagonist of the film is one of the deepest caves in the world: the Abisso del Bifurto in the Pollino plateau in Calabria. The D’Innocenzo brothers will also compete for the Lion who, after the success of Favolacce, return to collaborate with Elio Germano, the absolute protagonist of the mysterious Latin America. The details of the plot are not yet known and the directors have called it “A love story, and like all love stories therefore a thriller”.

September 7 will be the day of Mario Martone who presents Here I laugh, a tribute to Eduardo Scarpetta, a great comic actor and playwright from Naples in the early 1900s played by the indefatigable Toni Servillo, at the Lido with three works. To close the five of the competition is Freaks Out, the highly anticipated second work by Gabriele Mainetti who, after the overwhelming success of They called him Jeeg Robot, returns to the fray with an ambitious blockbuster set in Nazi-occupied Rome in 1943. The film follows the events of a group of freaks of the circus; four unique characters who will face history in an adventure between Spielberg and Tarantino.

Great expectation and curiosity also for Italian titles present in the collateral sections: Mondocane by Alessandro Celli, dystopian thriller with superstar Alessandro Borghi, The Catholic school by Stefano Mordini based on the novel by Edoardo Albinati on the Circeo crime (in the cast Benedetta Porcaroli, Jasmine Trinca, Valentina Cervi, Valeria Golino and Riccardo Scamarcio), The peacock’s paradise by Laura Bispuri with Alba Rohrwacher, Maya Sansa and Dominique Sanda, Atlantis by Yuri Ancarani, documentary dedicated to the young lagoons of Venice, The girl flew by Wilma Labate written by the D’Innocenzo brothers.

Out of competition

The return to the Lido of the great American majors is a clear sign of confidence in the Festival, now considered the most important international showcase of Hollywood cinema and for years a springboard for the Oscar race.

In the Out of Competition section we find some of the most anticipated titles by the public: let’s talk about Dunes by Denis Villeneuve, new film version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel and reboot of David Lynch’s film. The protagonist is one of the coolest couples in world cinema, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, flanked by a stellar cast composed among others by Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Charlotte Rampling.

The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, medieval drama starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Last Night in Soho by Edgar Wright, a horror musical with two rising stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma, ​​The Queen of Chess) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Old). The contenders for the 2022 Oscars will join Halloween Kills, latest chapter in the slasher saga about faceless killer Michael Myers, with Jamie Lee Curtis awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, and finally Scenes from a marriage, a mini series by Hagai Levi produced by HBO with Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac inspired by the film of the same name for TV by Ingmar Bergman.

In addition to the big names, there will be the opportunity to discover new authors and different looks with the Horizons section which deals with introducing less conventional and more experimental works to the public. And then the two autonomous and parallel sections like the Critics’ Week, which presents a debut feature every day, and the Days of the Authors, a review of research and innovation focused on independent cinema.

It seems that this edition of the Venice Film Festival has all the credentials not to disfigure with those of the past and promises great emotions in the room and a lot of glamor on the red carpet. With the hope that the success of the exhibition will entice the public to return to the cinema and give a great boost to return to normal after two seasons of crisis and suffering from the whole world of culture. That’s all for now, we will hear from you again with the daily updates from the Lido. W the cinema! W Venice!